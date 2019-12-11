Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cooking Sauces & Meal Kits
Chinese Cooking
Chinese Cooking
Showing
1-24
of
129 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(19)
6 Categories
Filter by
Chinese Cooking
Ingredients
(9)
Filter by
Coconut Milk &
Coconut Cream
(4)
Filter by
Prawn Crackers &
Dipping Sauce
(37)
Filter by
Soy Sauce
(6)
Filter by
Stir Fry
Sauce
(14)
Filter by
Sweet & Sour and
Cooking Sauce
(63)
17 Brands
Filter by
Blue Dragon
(29)
Filter by
Tesco
(20)
Filter by
Yo!
(12)
Filter by
Itsu
(11)
Filter by
Sharwoods
(11)
Filter by
Other
(7)
Filter by
Uncle Bens
(7)
Filter by
Amoy
(6)
Filter by
Flying Goose
(5)
Filter by
Kingfisher
(5)
Filter by
Kikkoman
(4)
Filter by
Street Kitchen
(4)
Filter by
Sharwood's
(3)
Filter by
Lee Kum Kee
(2)
Filter by
Hearty Food
Co.
(1)
Filter by
Passage To
Asia
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(123)
Filter by
No egg
(118)
Filter by
No lactose
(117)
Filter by
No milk
(117)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(115)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(100)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(99)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(98)
Filter by
Halal
(97)
Filter by
Vegan
(88)
Filter by
Low fat
(81)
Filter by
No gluten
(61)
Filter by
No soya
(50)
Filter by
Low sugar
(34)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(33)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(129)
Blue Dragon Coconut Milk 400Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Coconut Milk & Coconut Cream
shelf
£
2.00
£
5.00
/litre
Add Blue Dragon Coconut Milk 400Ml
Add
add Blue Dragon Coconut Milk 400Ml to basket
Blue Dragon Coconut Milk Light 400Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Coconut Milk & Coconut Cream
shelf
£
2.00
£
5.00
/litre
Add Blue Dragon Coconut Milk Light 400Ml
Add
add Blue Dragon Coconut Milk Light 400Ml to basket
Itsu Miso'easy Traditional Miso 5X21g
Write a review
Rest of
Prawn Crackers & Dipping Sauce
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.91
/100g
Add Itsu Miso'easy Traditional Miso 5X21g
Add
add Itsu Miso'easy Traditional Miso 5X21g to basket
Flying Goose Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce 455Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Prawn Crackers & Dipping Sauce
shelf
£
3.10
£
0.68
/100ml
Add Flying Goose Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce 455Ml
Add
add Flying Goose Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce 455Ml to basket
Blue Dragon Fish Sauce 150Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Chinese Cooking Ingredients
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100ml
Add Blue Dragon Fish Sauce 150Ml
Add
add Blue Dragon Fish Sauce 150Ml to basket
Uncle Bens Sauce Sweet & Sour No Added Sugar 440G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Sour and Cooking Sauce
shelf
£
1.85
£
0.42
/100g
Add Uncle Bens Sauce Sweet & Sour No Added Sugar 440G
Add
add Uncle Bens Sauce Sweet & Sour No Added Sugar 440G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Uncle Ben's Sweet & Sour Extra Pineapple Sauce 450G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Sour and Cooking Sauce
shelf
£
1.85
£
0.41
/100g
Add Uncle Ben's Sweet & Sour Extra Pineapple Sauce 450G
Add
add Uncle Ben's Sweet & Sour Extra Pineapple Sauce 450G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Uncle Ben's Sweet And Sour Sauce 450G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Sour and Cooking Sauce
shelf
£
1.85
£
0.41
/100g
Add Uncle Ben's Sweet And Sour Sauce 450G
Add
add Uncle Ben's Sweet And Sour Sauce 450G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Itsu Crispy Seaweed Thins Multipack 3X5g
Write a review
Rest of
Prawn Crackers & Dipping Sauce
shelf
£
2.00
£
13.34
/100g
Add Itsu Crispy Seaweed Thins Multipack 3X5g
Add
add Itsu Crispy Seaweed Thins Multipack 3X5g to basket
Sharwoods Sweet & Sour Cooking Sauce 425G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Sour and Cooking Sauce
shelf
£
1.85
£
0.44
/100g
Add Sharwoods Sweet & Sour Cooking Sauce 425G
Add
add Sharwoods Sweet & Sour Cooking Sauce 425G to basket
Uncle Ben's Lemon Chicken Sauce 450G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Sour and Cooking Sauce
shelf
£
1.85
£
0.41
/100g
Add Uncle Ben's Lemon Chicken Sauce 450G
Add
add Uncle Ben's Lemon Chicken Sauce 450G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Thai Green Curry Paste 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Sour and Cooking Sauce
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.75
/100g
Add Tesco Thai Green Curry Paste 200G
Add
add Tesco Thai Green Curry Paste 200G to basket
Tesco Red Thai Curry Paste 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Sour and Cooking Sauce
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.75
/100g
Add Tesco Red Thai Curry Paste 200G
Add
add Tesco Red Thai Curry Paste 200G to basket
Blue Dragon Creamed Coconut 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Coconut Milk & Coconut Cream
shelf
£
1.45
£
0.73
/100g
Add Blue Dragon Creamed Coconut 200G
Add
add Blue Dragon Creamed Coconut 200G to basket
Amoy Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Soy Sauce
shelf
£
1.40
£
0.93
/100ml
Add Amoy Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml
Add
add Amoy Dark Soy Sauce 150Ml to basket
Amoy Reduced Salt Soy Sauce 150Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Soy Sauce
shelf
£
1.40
£
0.93
/100ml
Add Amoy Reduced Salt Soy Sauce 150Ml
Add
add Amoy Reduced Salt Soy Sauce 150Ml to basket
Amoy Light Soy Sauce 150Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Soy Sauce
shelf
£
1.40
£
0.93
/100ml
Add Amoy Light Soy Sauce 150Ml
Add
add Amoy Light Soy Sauce 150Ml to basket
Kingfisher Bamboo Shoots In Water 225G
Write a review
Rest of
Oriental Accompaniments & Meal Kits
shelf
£
1.10
£
9.17
/kg
Add Kingfisher Bamboo Shoots In Water 225G
Add
add Kingfisher Bamboo Shoots In Water 225G to basket
Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 190Ml
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Prawn Crackers & Dipping Sauce
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.53
/100ml
Add Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 190Ml
Add
add Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 190Ml to basket
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Blue Dragon Reduced Sugar Sweet Chilli Sauce 190Ml
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Sweet & Sour and Cooking Sauce
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.53
/100ml
Add Blue Dragon Reduced Sugar Sweet Chilli Sauce 190Ml
Add
add Blue Dragon Reduced Sugar Sweet Chilli Sauce 190Ml to basket
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 290G
Write a review
Rest of
Prawn Crackers & Dipping Sauce
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.43
/100g
Add Tesco Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 290G
Add
add Tesco Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce 290G to basket
Tesco Prawn Crackers 60G
Write a review
Rest of
Prawn Crackers & Dipping Sauce
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.67
/100g
Add Tesco Prawn Crackers 60G
Add
add Tesco Prawn Crackers 60G to basket
Sharwoods Ready To Eat Prawn Crackers 60G
Write a review
Rest of
Prawn Crackers & Dipping Sauce
shelf
£
1.40
£
2.34
/100g
Add Sharwoods Ready To Eat Prawn Crackers 60G
Add
add Sharwoods Ready To Eat Prawn Crackers 60G to basket
Amoy Stir Fry Peanut Satay Sauce 120G
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Oriental Cooking Sauces
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Amoy Stir Fry Peanut Satay Sauce 120G
Add
add Amoy Stir Fry Peanut Satay Sauce 120G to basket
Any 2 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-24
of
129 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
6
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(19)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(133)
Cooking Sauces & Meal Kits
(133)
Chinese Cooking
(133)
Chinese Cooking Ingredients
(9)
Coconut Milk & Coconut Cream
(4)
Prawn Crackers & Dipping Sauce
(37)
Soy Sauce
(6)
Stir Fry Sauce
(14)
Sweet & Sour and Cooking Sauce
(63)
Filter by
BRAND
Blue Dragon
(29)
Tesco
(20)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(123)
No egg
(118)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close