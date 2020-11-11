Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Christmas Treats
Christmas Biscuit Assortments
Christmas Biscuit
Christmas Biscuit
Showing
1-24
of
31 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(7)
Filter by
Special Offers
(11)
1 Category
Filter by
Christmas
Biscuit
(31)
9 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(15)
Filter by
Cadbury
(4)
Filter by
Mcvitie's
(3)
Filter by
Fox's
(2)
Filter by
Jacobs
(2)
Filter by
Mcvities
(2)
Filter by
Bahlsen
(1)
Filter by
Oreo
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(29)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(29)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(29)
Filter by
No egg
(16)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(9)
Filter by
Low salt
(6)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(4)
Filter by
No soya
(4)
Filter by
Low sugar
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(31)
Jacobs Biscuits For Cheese 900G
£5.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
6.00
£
0.67
/100g
Add Jacobs Biscuits For Cheese 900G
Add
add Jacobs Biscuits For Cheese 900G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£5.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Oreo Assortment Christmas Biscuits Tin 396G
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
6.00
£
1.52
/100g
Add Oreo Assortment Christmas Biscuits Tin 396G
Add
add Oreo Assortment Christmas Biscuits Tin 396G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Mcvities Victoria Biscuits 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Rich Tea, Nice & Oat Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
4.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Mcvities Victoria Biscuits 300G
Add
add Mcvities Victoria Biscuits 300G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Bumper Pack 570G
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
5.00
£
0.88
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Bumper Pack 570G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Bumper Pack 570G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
New
Mcvities Jaffa Cakes 8 Packs Of 3 Cakes 292.8G
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
5.00
£
1.71
/100g
Add Mcvities Jaffa Cakes 8 Packs Of 3 Cakes 292.8G
Add
add Mcvities Jaffa Cakes 8 Packs Of 3 Cakes 292.8G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
New
Jacobs Biscuits For Cheese 450G
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
4.00
£
0.89
/100g
Add Jacobs Biscuits For Cheese 450G
Add
add Jacobs Biscuits For Cheese 450G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Selection 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.89
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Selection 450G
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Selection 450G to basket
Tesco Chocolatey Biscuit Selection 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Biscuits Selections
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.89
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolatey Biscuit Selection 450G
Add
add Tesco Chocolatey Biscuit Selection 450G to basket
Tesco Scottish Shortbread Assortment Tin 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
4.00
£
0.80
/100g
Add Tesco Scottish Shortbread Assortment Tin 500G
Add
add Tesco Scottish Shortbread Assortment Tin 500G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Fox's Fabulous Viennese Biscuit Selection 350G
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Rich Tea, Nice & Oat Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
5.00
£
1.43
/100g
Add Fox's Fabulous Viennese Biscuit Selection 350G
Add
add Fox's Fabulous Viennese Biscuit Selection 350G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Tesco Soft Caramel Shortbread Rounds 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
4.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Tesco Soft Caramel Shortbread Rounds 400G
Add
add Tesco Soft Caramel Shortbread Rounds 400G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
New
Cadbury & Oreo Christmas Biscuit Assortment 500G
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 18/11/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
4.00
£
0.80
/100g
Add Cadbury & Oreo Christmas Biscuit Assortment 500G
Add
add Cadbury & Oreo Christmas Biscuit Assortment 500G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 18/11/2020
Clubcard Price
Mcvities Victoria Classic Biscuit Collection 600G
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 25/11/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
3.50
£
0.58
/100g
Add Mcvities Victoria Classic Biscuit Collection 600G
Add
add Mcvities Victoria Classic Biscuit Collection 600G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 25/11/2020
Clubcard Price
Fox's Fabulously Biscuit Selection 550G
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
3.00
£
0.55
/100g
Add Fox's Fabulously Biscuit Selection 550G
Add
add Fox's Fabulously Biscuit Selection 550G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Tesco Finest Mince Pie Filled Cookies Tin 180G
Any 2 for £6 - Selected Tesco Finest* Seasonal Biscuits Tin 160g - 200g
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 01/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
4.00
£
2.23
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Mince Pie Filled Cookies Tin 180G
Add
add Tesco Finest Mince Pie Filled Cookies Tin 180G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Any 2 for £6 - Selected Tesco Finest* Seasonal Biscuits Tin 160g - 200g
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 01/12/2020
Offer
Tesco Chocolate Chip Shortbread Rounds 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
4.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Chip Shortbread Rounds 400G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Chip Shortbread Rounds 400G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Cookies 200G Tin
Any 2 for £6 - Selected Tesco Finest* Seasonal Biscuits Tin 160g - 200g
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 01/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Cookies 200G Tin
Add
add Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Cookies 200G Tin to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Any 2 for £6 - Selected Tesco Finest* Seasonal Biscuits Tin 160g - 200g
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 01/12/2020
Offer
Mcvitie's Family Circle Biscuits 620G
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
0.40
/100g
Add Mcvitie's Family Circle Biscuits 620G
Add
add Mcvitie's Family Circle Biscuits 620G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Cadbury Snowy Fingers 230G
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
1.09
/100g
Add Cadbury Snowy Fingers 230G
Add
add Cadbury Snowy Fingers 230G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£1.25 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 11/11/2020 until 02/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Tesco Teatime Biscuit Assortment Tin 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Biscuits Selections
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.75
/100g
Add Tesco Teatime Biscuit Assortment Tin 400G
Add
add Tesco Teatime Biscuit Assortment Tin 400G to basket
Tesco Mixed Lebkuchen 600G
Write a review
Rest of
Shortbread
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
2.00
£
0.33
/100g
Add Tesco Mixed Lebkuchen 600G
Add
add Tesco Mixed Lebkuchen 600G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
New
Bahlsen Baileys Choco Leibniz Biscuits 135G
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
1.49
£
1.11
/100g
Add Bahlsen Baileys Choco Leibniz Biscuits 135G
Add
add Bahlsen Baileys Choco Leibniz Biscuits 135G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Tesco Lebkuchen Sticks 152G
Write a review
Rest of
Shortbread
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
1.00
£
0.66
/100g
Add Tesco Lebkuchen Sticks 152G
Add
add Tesco Lebkuchen Sticks 152G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Tesco Lebkuchen Iced Stars 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Shortbread
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
1.00
£
0.40
/100g
Add Tesco Lebkuchen Iced Stars 250G
Add
add Tesco Lebkuchen Iced Stars 250G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
New
Showing
1-24
of
31 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 7 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(7)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(11)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(31)
Christmas Treats
(31)
Christmas Biscuit Assortments
(31)
Christmas Biscuit
(31)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(15)
Cadbury
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(29)
Pescetarian
(29)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close