We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Great nights in
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Christmas Treats
Boxed Chocolate & Sweets
Luxury Chocolate Gifting
Luxury Chocolate Gifting
Showing
1 to 24
of
36 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(4)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Luxury Chocolate
Gifting
(36)
5 Brands
Filter by
Lindt
(18)
Filter by
Ferrero
(7)
Filter by
Thorntons
(5)
Filter by
Guylian
(4)
Filter by
Green &
Black's
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(35)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(35)
Filter by
Halal
(34)
Filter by
Low salt
(34)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(31)
Filter by
No egg
(29)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
Kosher
(4)
Filter by
Organic
(2)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(36)
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles 600G
Write a review
£
15.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles 600G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles 600G to basket
Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 320G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
13.00
£
4.07
/100g
Add Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 320G
Add
add Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 320G to basket
Ferrero Collection 42 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 464G
Write a review
£
12.50
£
2.70
/100g
Add Ferrero Collection 42 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 464G
Add
add Ferrero Collection 42 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 464G to basket
Ferrero Collection 30 Pieces Assorted Chocolates 324G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
10.50
£
3.25
/100g
Add Ferrero Collection 30 Pieces Assorted Chocolates 324G
Add
add Ferrero Collection 30 Pieces Assorted Chocolates 324G to basket
Thorntons Continental Collection Boxed Chocolate 264G
Write a review
Rest of
Sharing Boxed Chocolate & Sweets
shelf
£
10.00
£
3.79
/100g
Add Thorntons Continental Collection Boxed Chocolate 264G
Add
add Thorntons Continental Collection Boxed Chocolate 264G to basket
Thorntons Christmas Chocolate Collection Box 380G
Write a review
£
10.00
£
2.64
/100g
Add Thorntons Christmas Chocolate Collection Box 380G
Add
add Thorntons Christmas Chocolate Collection Box 380G to basket
Thorntons Continental Dark Selection Boxed Chocolate 264G
Write a review
£
10.00
£
3.79
/100g
Add Thorntons Continental Dark Selection Boxed Chocolate 264G
Add
add Thorntons Continental Dark Selection Boxed Chocolate 264G to basket
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles 500G
Write a review
£
10.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles 500G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles 500G to basket
New
Guylian Belgian Deluxe Assortment 369G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
10.00
£
2.71
/100g
Add Guylian Belgian Deluxe Assortment 369G
Add
add Guylian Belgian Deluxe Assortment 369G to basket
Guylian Seahorse 336G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
10.00
£
2.98
/100g
Add Guylian Seahorse 336G
Add
add Guylian Seahorse 336G to basket
Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Boxed Chocolates 195G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
8.00
£
4.11
/100g
Add Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Boxed Chocolates 195G
Add
add Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Boxed Chocolates 195G to basket
Green & Blacks Organic Tasting Collection Boxed Chocolates 395G
£8.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 08/09/2021 until 28/10/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
11.00
£
2.79
/100g
Add Green & Blacks Organic Tasting Collection Boxed Chocolates 395G
Add
add Green & Blacks Organic Tasting Collection Boxed Chocolates 395G to basket
£8.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 08/09/2021 until 28/10/2021
Clubcard Price
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 337G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
7.40
£
2.20
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 337G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 337G to basket
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffle Carton 337G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
7.40
£
2.20
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffle Carton 337G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffle Carton 337G to basket
Thorntons Classic Collection Of Milk, Dark & White Chocolate 449G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
8.50
£
1.90
/100g
Add Thorntons Classic Collection Of Milk, Dark & White Chocolate 449G
Add
add Thorntons Classic Collection Of Milk, Dark & White Chocolate 449G to basket
Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
Add
add Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G to basket
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Gift Box 287G
Write a review
£
7.00
£
2.44
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Gift Box 287G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Gift Box 287G to basket
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 200G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles 200G to basket
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G to basket
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Orange 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Orange 200G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Orange 200G to basket
Lindt Lindor Strawberry & Cream Truffles 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Strawberry & Cream Truffles 200G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Strawberry & Cream Truffles 200G to basket
Lindt Nuxor Milk 165G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
6.00
£
36.37
/kg
Add Lindt Nuxor Milk 165G
Add
add Lindt Nuxor Milk 165G to basket
New
Lind Nuxor Dark 165G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
6.00
£
36.37
/kg
Add Lind Nuxor Dark 165G
Add
add Lind Nuxor Dark 165G to basket
New
Green And Blacks The Miniature Bar Collect 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Chocolate Gifts
shelf
£
5.50
£
3.06
/100g
Add Green And Blacks The Miniature Bar Collect 180G
Add
add Green And Blacks The Miniature Bar Collect 180G to basket
Showing
1 to 24
of
36 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 12 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(4)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(36)
Christmas Treats
(36)
Boxed Chocolate & Sweets
(36)
Luxury Chocolate Gifting
(36)
Filter by
BRAND
Lindt
(18)
Ferrero
(7)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(35)
Vegetarian
(35)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Great nights in
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close