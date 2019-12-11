Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Chocolate
Multipack Chocolate Bars
Funsize Multipack Chocolate Bars
Funsize Multipack Chocolate Bars
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Funsize Multipack
Chocolate Bars
(9)
6 Brands
Filter by
Cadbury
(2)
Filter by
Mars
(2)
Filter by
Nestle
(2)
Filter by
Kinder
(1)
Filter by
Maltesers
(1)
Filter by
Twix
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(9)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(9)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(9)
Filter by
No egg
(7)
Filter by
Kosher
(4)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(4)
Filter by
Low salt
(3)
Filter by
No gluten
(3)
Filter by
No soya
(3)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Treat Size Minis 12 Pack 170G
Write a review
£
2.79
£
1.65
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Treat Size Minis 12 Pack 170G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Treat Size Minis 12 Pack 170G to basket
Cadbury Milk Chocolate & Oreo Tree Decorations 14 Pack 136G
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Chocolates
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
1.11
/100g
Add Cadbury Milk Chocolate & Oreo Tree Decorations 14 Pack 136G
Add
add Cadbury Milk Chocolate & Oreo Tree Decorations 14 Pack 136G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
Nestle Milkybar Mini Bag 156G
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Chocolate
shelf
£
2.79
£
1.79
/100g
Add Nestle Milkybar Mini Bag 156G
Add
add Nestle Milkybar Mini Bag 156G to basket
Nestle Smarties Mini Carton 187G
Write a review
Rest of
Kids Chocolate
shelf
£
2.79
£
1.50
/100g
Add Nestle Smarties Mini Carton 187G
Add
add Nestle Smarties Mini Carton 187G to basket
Kinder Surprise Egg 3 X 20G
Write a review
£
2.10
£
3.50
/100g
Add Kinder Surprise Egg 3 X 20G
Add
add Kinder Surprise Egg 3 X 20G to basket
Twix Funsize 275G
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.55
/100g
Add Twix Funsize 275G
Add
add Twix Funsize 275G to basket
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Mars Funsize Minis 13 Pack 250G
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.60
/100g
Add Mars Funsize Minis 13 Pack 250G
Add
add Mars Funsize Minis 13 Pack 250G to basket
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Maltesers Funsize Minis 9 Pack 195G
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.77
/100g
Add Maltesers Funsize Minis 9 Pack 195G
Add
add Maltesers Funsize Minis 9 Pack 195G to basket
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Milky Way Funsize Minis 14 Pack 227G
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.66
/100g
Add Milky Way Funsize Minis 14 Pack 227G
Add
add Milky Way Funsize Minis 14 Pack 227G to basket
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(9)
Chocolate
(9)
Multipack Chocolate Bars
(9)
Funsize Multipack Chocolate Bars
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Cadbury
(2)
Mars
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(9)
Pescetarian
(9)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close