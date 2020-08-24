Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Chocolate
Chocolate Pouches & Bags
Chocolate Pouches & Chocolate Bags
Chocolate Pouches & Chocolate Bags
Showing
1-24
of
70 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Chocolate Pouches
& Chocolate Bags
(70)
20 Brands
Filter by
Cadbury
(18)
Filter by
Maltesers
(8)
Filter by
M&M's
(7)
Filter by
Nestle
(6)
Filter by
Galaxy
(4)
Filter by
Aero
(3)
Filter by
Lindt
(3)
Filter by
Munchies
(3)
Filter by
Celebrations
(2)
Filter by
Milky Bar
(2)
Filter by
Milkybar
(2)
Filter by
Reese's
(2)
Filter by
Revels
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Mars
(1)
Filter by
Mcvitie's
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(65)
Filter by
Halal
(61)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(61)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(61)
Filter by
Low salt
(36)
Filter by
No gluten
(36)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(30)
Filter by
No soya
(28)
Filter by
Kosher
(13)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(5)
Filter by
High fibre
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(70)
Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Tesco Milk Chocolate Raisins 200G
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Raisins 200G
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Raisins 200G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons 110G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.91
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons 110G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons 110G to basket
Tesco Milk Chocolate Peanut 200G
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Peanut 200G
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Peanut 200G to basket
Maltesers Chocolate Large Pouch 189G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
1.99
£
1.06
/100g
Add Maltesers Chocolate Large Pouch 189G
Add
add Maltesers Chocolate Large Pouch 189G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Giant Buttons Share Bag 240G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Cadbury Milk Chocolate Giant Buttons Share Bag 240G
Add
add Cadbury Milk Chocolate Giant Buttons Share Bag 240G to basket
Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs 166G
Write a review
Rest of
Toffees
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.60
/100g
Add Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs 166G
Add
add Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs 166G to basket
Cadbury Twirl Bites Chocolate Bag 109G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.92
/100g
Add Cadbury Twirl Bites Chocolate Bag 109G
Add
add Cadbury Twirl Bites Chocolate Bag 109G to basket
Cadbury Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 120G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Cadbury Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 120G
Add
add Cadbury Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 120G to basket
Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini's Bag 125G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.80
/100g
Add Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini's Bag 125G
Add
add Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini's Bag 125G to basket
Galaxy Minstrels Large Pouch 240G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
1.99
£
0.83
/100g
Add Galaxy Minstrels Large Pouch 240G
Add
add Galaxy Minstrels Large Pouch 240G to basket
Aldi Price Match
M&M Peanut More To Share Pouch 268G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
1.99
£
0.74
/100g
Add M&M Peanut More To Share Pouch 268G
Add
add M&M Peanut More To Share Pouch 268G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Bag 40G
Any 3 for £1.20 - Selected Chocolates Or Mints
Offer valid for delivery from 24/08/2020 until 31/03/2021
Write a review
£
0.60
£
1.50
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Bag 40G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Bag 40G to basket
Any 3 for £1.20 - Selected Chocolates Or Mints
Offer valid for delivery from 24/08/2020 until 31/03/2021
Offer
Cadbury Crunchie Rocks Chocolate Bag 110G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.91
/100g
Add Cadbury Crunchie Rocks Chocolate Bag 110G
Add
add Cadbury Crunchie Rocks Chocolate Bag 110G to basket
Cadbury Bitsa Wispa Chocolate Bag 110G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.91
/100g
Add Cadbury Bitsa Wispa Chocolate Bag 110G
Add
add Cadbury Bitsa Wispa Chocolate Bag 110G to basket
Cadbury Bournville Buttons 110G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.91
/100g
Add Cadbury Bournville Buttons 110G
Add
add Cadbury Bournville Buttons 110G to basket
Maltesers Standard Pouch 102G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
1.23
/100g
Add Maltesers Standard Pouch 102G
Add
add Maltesers Standard Pouch 102G to basket
Milkybar Pouch Bag 103G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
0.99
£
0.96
/100g
Add Milkybar Pouch Bag 103G
Add
add Milkybar Pouch Bag 103G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Milkybar White Chocolate Buttons Bag 30G
Any 3 for £1.20 - Selected Chocolates Or Mints
Offer valid for delivery from 24/08/2020 until 31/03/2021
Write a review
£
0.60
£
0.60
/each
Add Milkybar White Chocolate Buttons Bag 30G
Add
add Milkybar White Chocolate Buttons Bag 30G to basket
Any 3 for £1.20 - Selected Chocolates Or Mints
Offer valid for delivery from 24/08/2020 until 31/03/2021
Offer
Milkyway Magic Stars Chocolate Bag 100G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
0.99
£
0.99
/100g
Add Milkyway Magic Stars Chocolate Bag 100G
Add
add Milkyway Magic Stars Chocolate Bag 100G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Galaxy Minstrels Chocolate Pouch 125G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
1.00
/100g
Add Galaxy Minstrels Chocolate Pouch 125G
Add
add Galaxy Minstrels Chocolate Pouch 125G to basket
Cadbury Darkmilk Giant Buttons 105G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.95
/100g
Add Cadbury Darkmilk Giant Buttons 105G
Add
add Cadbury Darkmilk Giant Buttons 105G to basket
Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 12/11/2020 until 03/01/2021
Write a review
£
0.80
£
1.37
/100g
Add Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G
Add
add Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 12/11/2020 until 03/01/2021
Offer
Galaxy Counters Chocolate Pouch 122G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
1.03
/100g
Add Galaxy Counters Chocolate Pouch 122G
Add
add Galaxy Counters Chocolate Pouch 122G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
70 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(70)
Chocolate
(70)
Chocolate Pouches & Bags
(70)
Chocolate Pouches & Chocolate Bags
(70)
Filter by
BRAND
Cadbury
(18)
Maltesers
(8)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(65)
Halal
(61)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close