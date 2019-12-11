Search
Food Cupboard
Chocolate
Chocolate Boxes & Gifts
Chocolate Gifts £5-£10
Chocolate Gifts £5-£10
Dairy Box Boxed Chocolates 360G
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
6.00
£
1.67
/100g
Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Boxed Chocolates 195G
Save £1.00 Was £8.00 Now £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
7.00
£
3.59
/100g
Save £1.00 Was £8.00 Now £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Carton 337G
Save £1.90 Was £7.40 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
5.50
£
1.64
/100g
Save £1.90 Was £7.40 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Ferrero Collection T32 359G
Save £2.00 Was £10.00 Now £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
8.00
£
2.23
/100g
Save £2.00 Was £10.00 Now £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 144G
Save £1.00 Was £7.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
6.00
£
4.17
/100g
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
Save £1.00 Was £7.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Green & Blacks Milk & White Mini Chocolate Bars 12 Pack 180G
£
5.50
£
3.06
/100g
Lindt Lindor Limited Edition 337G
Save £1.90 Was £7.40 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
5.50
£
1.64
/100g
Save £1.90 Was £7.40 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffle Carton 337G
Save £1.90 Was £7.40 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
5.50
£
1.64
/100g
Save £1.90 Was £7.40 Now £5.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Green And Blacks The Miniature Bar Collect 180G
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
5.50
£
3.06
/100g
Lilys Ultimate Chocolate Collection 220G
£
6.00
£
2.73
/100g
Ferrero Collection Gift Wrap 269G
Save £2.00 Was £8.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
6.00
£
2.24
/100g
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
Save £2.00 Was £8.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Ferrero Rocher 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 300G
Save £2.00 Was £8.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
6.00
£
2.00
/100g
Save £2.00 Was £8.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Guylian Chocolate Seashells 375G
Save £1.00 Was £7.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/11/2019 until 26/12/2019
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
6.00
£
1.60
/100g
Save £1.00 Was £7.00 Now £6.00
Offer valid for delivery from 20/11/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Cadbury Milk Tray 530G
Rest of
Christmas Chocolate Boxes
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
8.00
£
1.51
/100g
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
