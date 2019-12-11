Search
Food Cupboard
Chocolate
Chocolate
New
(35)
Special Offers
(294)
5 Categories
Block Chocolate
Bars
(143)
Chocolate Boxes &
Gifts
(500)
Chocolate Pouches
& Bags
(67)
Multipack
Chocolate Bars
(86)
Single Chocolate
Bars & Bags
(76)
69 Brands
Cadbury
(116)
Lindt
(60)
Tesco
(45)
Nestle
(33)
Galaxy
(19)
Maltesers
(19)
Thorntons
(16)
Green &
Black's
(15)
Kit Kat
(15)
Mars
(15)
Kinder
(14)
Ferrero
(13)
M&M's
(10)
Quality
Street
(10)
Toblerone
(10)
Smarties
(9)
Pescetarian
(507)
Vegetarian
(507)
Halal
(502)
No egg
(454)
Low salt
(357)
Lacto-vegetari
(297)
No gluten
(234)
No soya
(186)
Kosher
(69)
Source of
fibre
(58)
Ovo-vegetarian
(32)
High fibre
(27)
No lactose
(20)
No milk
(20)
Vegan
(11)
Quality Street Tub 650G
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
4.00
£
0.62
/100g
Monty Bojangles Travel Advs Truffle Collection 265G
Save £3.00 Was £10.00 Now £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
7.00
£
2.65
/100g
Save £3.00 Was £10.00 Now £7.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Anthon Berg Chocolate Liqueurs 14 Pieces 219G
£
6.00
£
2.74
/100g
New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Premier League Hollow Chocolate Football 256G
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
7.00
£
2.74
/100g
New
Monty Bojangles Travel Adventures Gift Wrap 190G
Save £2.00 Was £7.00 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
5.00
£
2.64
/100g
Save £2.00 Was £7.00 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Cadbury Dairy Milk Moneybox Tin Tube 120G
Save 50p Was £3.00 Now £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 25/11/2019 until 24/12/2019
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
2.50
£
2.09
/100g
Save 50p Was £3.00 Now £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 25/11/2019 until 24/12/2019
Offer
Monty Bojangles Cocoa Truffles Assortment 130G
Save £1.67 Was £5.00 Now £3.33
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
3.33
£
2.57
/100g
Save £1.67 Was £5.00 Now £3.33
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Smarties Penguin 4 Pack X 18.5G
2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 24/11/2019 until 24/12/2019
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
2.71
/100g
2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 24/11/2019 until 24/12/2019
Offer
Quality Street Toffee & Fudge 240G
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 22/11/2019 until 24/12/2019
£
2.00
£
0.83
/100g
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 22/11/2019 until 24/12/2019
Offer
Nutella Hazelnut Spread With Cocoa 3 Pack 90G
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
3.34
/100g
New
Christmas Ball With Chocolate Coins 30G
£
2.00
£
6.67
/100g
New
Quality Street Mint Matchmakers 120G
Half Price Was £2.00 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 24/12/2019
£
1.00
£
0.83
/100g
Half Price Was £2.00 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 24/12/2019
Offer
Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g
£
1.50
£
1.11
/100g
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffels Cracker 100G
Save 50p Was £3.00 Now £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
2.50
£
2.50
/100g
Save 50p Was £3.00 Now £2.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Maltesers Christmas Mix Pouch 265G
Save 50p Was £3.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
1.14
/100g
Save 50p Was £3.50 Now £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Cadbury Dairy Milk Mixed Chocolate Chunks Tin 396G
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
6.00
£
1.52
/100g
New
Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Multipack 4 X32g
£
1.50
£
1.18
/100g
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Santa Selection Box 153G
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
1.31
/100g
Smarties Penguin With Bow Tie 175G
Half Price Was £4.00 Then £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
1.15
/100g
Half Price Was £4.00 Then £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Gift Box 287G
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
6.00
£
2.10
/100g
New
Smarties Icon Santa 175G
Half Price Was £4.00 Then £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
2.00
£
1.15
/100g
Half Price Was £4.00 Then £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Haribo Penguin Gift Box 200G
Save £1.00 Was £2.50 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 27/11/2019 until 26/12/2019
£
1.50
£
0.75
/100g
Save £1.00 Was £2.50 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 27/11/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Haribo Polar Bear Gift Box 200G
Save £1.00 Was £2.50 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 27/11/2019 until 26/12/2019
£
1.50
£
0.75
/100g
Save £1.00 Was £2.50 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 27/11/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Cadbury Small Selection Box 95G
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
1.00
£
1.06
/100g
