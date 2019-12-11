Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Cereals
Breakfast on the Go
Breakfast on the Go
Showing
1-24
of
77 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(7)
Filter by
Special Offers
(13)
3 Categories
Filter by
Breakfast
Drinks
(14)
Filter by
Cereal Bars &
Breakfast Biscuits
(44)
Filter by
Porridge Pots
(19)
22 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(11)
Filter by
Belvita
(9)
Filter by
Fuel
(8)
Filter by
Quaker
(7)
Filter by
Up&Go
(6)
Filter by
Nature Valley
(5)
Filter by
Eat Natural
(4)
Filter by
Weetabix Otg
(4)
Filter by
Jordans
(3)
Filter by
Kellogg's
(3)
Filter by
Moma
(2)
Filter by
Ms Mollys
(2)
Filter by
Oomf
(2)
Filter by
Other
(2)
Filter by
Special K
(2)
Filter by
Alpen
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(69)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(69)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(69)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(65)
Filter by
No egg
(63)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(47)
Filter by
Low salt
(38)
Filter by
High fibre
(37)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(34)
Filter by
No soya
(20)
Filter by
Low fat
(16)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(11)
Filter by
No lactose
(10)
Filter by
No milk
(10)
Filter by
No gluten
(9)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(77)
Weetabix On The Go Chocolate Drink 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Drinks
shelf
£
1.45
£
0.58
/100ml
Add Weetabix On The Go Chocolate Drink 250Ml
Add
add Weetabix On The Go Chocolate Drink 250Ml to basket
Quaker Protein Golden Syrup Porridge 63G
Write a review
Rest of
Porridge Pots
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.59
/100g
Add Quaker Protein Golden Syrup Porridge 63G
Add
add Quaker Protein Golden Syrup Porridge 63G to basket
Weetabix On The Go Vanilla Drink 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Drinks
shelf
£
1.45
£
0.58
/100ml
Add Weetabix On The Go Vanilla Drink 250Ml
Add
add Weetabix On The Go Vanilla Drink 250Ml to basket
Weetabix On The Go Banana Drink 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Drinks
shelf
£
1.45
£
0.58
/100ml
Add Weetabix On The Go Banana Drink 250Ml
Add
add Weetabix On The Go Banana Drink 250Ml to basket
Belvita Soft Filled Chocolate Biscuits 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
2.79
£
1.12
/100g
Add Belvita Soft Filled Chocolate Biscuits 250G
Add
add Belvita Soft Filled Chocolate Biscuits 250G to basket
Weetabix On The Go Strawberry Drink 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Drinks
shelf
£
1.45
£
0.58
/100ml
Add Weetabix On The Go Strawberry Drink 250Ml
Add
add Weetabix On The Go Strawberry Drink 250Ml to basket
Belvita Milk & Cereal Biscuits 12 Pack 540G
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.56
/100g
Add Belvita Milk & Cereal Biscuits 12 Pack 540G
Add
add Belvita Milk & Cereal Biscuits 12 Pack 540G to basket
Stoats Blueberry Honey Porridge Bar Multipacks4x50g
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
2.49
£
1.25
/100g
Add Stoats Blueberry Honey Porridge Bar Multipacks4x50g
Add
add Stoats Blueberry Honey Porridge Bar Multipacks4x50g to basket
Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Honey 5X42g
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
2.39
£
1.14
/100g
Add Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Honey 5X42g
Add
add Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Honey 5X42g to basket
Quaker Oat So Simple Golden Syrup Porridge 57G
Write a review
Rest of
Porridge Pots
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.76
/100g
Add Quaker Oat So Simple Golden Syrup Porridge 57G
Add
add Quaker Oat So Simple Golden Syrup Porridge 57G to basket
Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Chocolate Bars 5X42g
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
2.39
£
1.14
/100g
Add Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Chocolate Bars 5X42g
Add
add Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Chocolate Bars 5X42g to basket
Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Variety Cereal Bars 5 X 42G
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
2.39
£
1.14
/100g
Add Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Variety Cereal Bars 5 X 42G
Add
add Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Variety Cereal Bars 5 X 42G to basket
Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Canadian Maple Syrup Bar 5X42g
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
2.39
£
1.14
/100g
Add Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Canadian Maple Syrup Bar 5X42g
Add
add Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Canadian Maple Syrup Bar 5X42g to basket
Tesco Instant Oats Original Porridge 55G
Write a review
Rest of
Porridge Pots
shelf
£
0.50
£
0.91
/100g
Add Tesco Instant Oats Original Porridge 55G
Add
add Tesco Instant Oats Original Porridge 55G to basket
Quaker Oat So Simple Apple & Blueberry Porridge 57G
Write a review
Rest of
Porridge Pots
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.76
/100g
Add Quaker Oat So Simple Apple & Blueberry Porridge 57G
Add
add Quaker Oat So Simple Apple & Blueberry Porridge 57G to basket
Quaker Oat So Simple Sweet Cinnamon Porridge Pot 57G
Write a review
Rest of
Porridge Pots
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.76
/100g
Add Quaker Oat So Simple Sweet Cinnamon Porridge Pot 57G
Add
add Quaker Oat So Simple Sweet Cinnamon Porridge Pot 57G to basket
Quaker Porridge To Go Golden Syrup 2X55g
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
1.40
£
1.28
/100g
Add Quaker Porridge To Go Golden Syrup 2X55g
Add
add Quaker Porridge To Go Golden Syrup 2X55g to basket
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G to basket
Jordans Frusli Wild Berry 6X30g
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
1.99
£
1.11
/100g
Add Jordans Frusli Wild Berry 6X30g
Add
add Jordans Frusli Wild Berry 6X30g to basket
Tesco Instant Oats Golden Syrup Porridge 55G
Write a review
Rest of
Porridge Pots
shelf
£
0.50
£
0.91
/100g
Add Tesco Instant Oats Golden Syrup Porridge 55G
Add
add Tesco Instant Oats Golden Syrup Porridge 55G to basket
Nutella B-Ready 6 X 22G
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
1.99
£
1.51
/100g
Add Nutella B-Ready 6 X 22G
Add
add Nutella B-Ready 6 X 22G to basket
Fibre One Cinnamon Drizzle Bars 5X24g
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
2.89
£
24.09
/kg
Add Fibre One Cinnamon Drizzle Bars 5X24g
Add
add Fibre One Cinnamon Drizzle Bars 5X24g to basket
Eat Natural Yogurt Almond & Apricot Bars 3X50g
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Eat Natural Yogurt Almond & Apricot Bars 3X50g
Add
add Eat Natural Yogurt Almond & Apricot Bars 3X50g to basket
Eat Natural Dark Chocolate Cranberry & Macadamia Bars 3X45g
Write a review
Rest of
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Dark Chocolate Cranberry & Macadamia Bars 3X45g
Add
add Eat Natural Dark Chocolate Cranberry & Macadamia Bars 3X45g to basket
Showing
1-24
of
77 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
4
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(7)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(13)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(77)
Cereals
(77)
Breakfast on the Go
(77)
Breakfast Drinks
(14)
Cereal Bars & Breakfast Biscuits
(44)
Porridge Pots
(19)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(11)
Belvita
(9)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(69)
Pescetarian
(69)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close