Luxury, Continental & Shortbread Biscuits

Showing
1-24
of
54 items
Filter by:
New
(3)
Special Offers
(7)
2 Categories
Luxury &
Continental Biscuits
(44)
Shortbread
(11)
17 Brands
Tesco
(17)
Oreo
(6)
Mcvitie's
(5)
Tesco Finest
(5)
Fox's
(3)
Bahlsen
(2)
Balconi
(2)
Border
(2)
Cadbury
(2)
Elizabeth Shaw
(2)
Lotus
(2)
Doria
(1)
Loacker
(1)
Local Pat
Arran
(1)
Mcvities
(1)
Nairns
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Halal
(53)
Pescetarian
(53)
Vegetarian
(53)
No egg
(36)
Lacto-vegetari
(13)
Source of
fibre
(12)
No soya
(9)
Low salt
(7)
Ovo-vegetarian
(6)
Kosher
(2)
No lactose
(2)
No milk
(2)
Vegan
(2)
High fibre
(1)
Low saturated
fat
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
(54)
Oreo Thins Vanilla 192G
Rest of
Custard Creams & Cream Biscuits
shelf
£
1.69
£
0.88
/100g
Lotus Biscoff Biscuit 250G
Rest of
Luxury & Continental Biscuits
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.50
/100g
Tesco Finest Shortbread Assortment 400G
Rest of
Biscuits Selections
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.75
/100g
Doria Amaretti Biscuits 250G
Rest of
Luxury & Continental Biscuits
shelf
£
1.99
£
0.80
/100g
Lotus Biscoff Snack Pack 248G
Rest of
Luxury & Continental Biscuits
shelf
£
1.49
£
0.60
/100g
Oreo White Chocolate Covered 246G
Rest of
Christmas Biscuit Tins
shelf
£
2.50
£
10.17
/kg
Nairns Stem Ginger Oat Biscuit 200G (L)
Rest of
Ginger Nuts & Ginger Biscuits
shelf
£
1.35
£
0.68
/100g
Oreo Crunchy Bites Original Biscuits 110G
Rest of
Everyday Biscuits
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.37
/100g
Fox's Chocolatey Ring Biscuits 130G
Rest of
Milk Chocolate Biscuits
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.16
/100g
Flipz Milk Chocolate Coated Pretzels 100G
Rest of
Luxury & Continental Biscuits
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/100g
Border Biscuits Lemon Drizzle Melts 150G
Rest of
Luxury & Continental Biscuits
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.00
/100g
New
Tesco Shortbread Petticoat Tails 450G
Rest of
Biscuits Selections
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.44
/100g
Tesco Finest Shortbread Fingers 165G
Rest of
Luxury & Continental Biscuits
shelf
£
1.35
£
0.82
/100g
Border Biscuits Dark Chocolate Ginger 150G
Rest of
Luxury & Continental Biscuits
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.00
/100g
New
Tesco Shorties Biscuits 300G
Rest of
Rich Tea, Nice & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
0.72
£
0.24
/100g
Paterson's Shortbread Fingers 380G (L)
Rest of
Shortbread
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.26
/100g
Bahlsen Leibniz Chocolate Orange Biscuits 125G
Rest of
Milk Chocolate Biscuits
shelf
£
1.49
£
1.20
/100g
Fox's Chocolate Viennese Biscuits 120G
Half Price Was £1.50 Now 75p
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Rest of
Custard Creams & Cream Biscuits
shelf
£
0.75
£
0.63
/100g
Bahlsen Choco Leibniz White Biscuits 125G
Rest of
Luxury & Continental Biscuits
shelf
£
1.49
£
1.20
/100g
Tesco Mini Cinnamon Spekulatius 150G
Rest of
Ginger & Cinnamon Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
1.00
£
0.67
/100g
Tesco Lebkuchen Iced Stars 250G
Rest of
Lebkuchen Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
1.00
£
0.40
/100g
Tesco Lebkuchen Chocolate Hearts 250G
Rest of
Lebkuchen Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
1.00
£
0.40
/100g
Tesco Shortcake Biscuits 200G
Rest of
Rich Tea, Nice & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
0.45
£
0.23
/100g
Tesco Mini Chocolate Spekulatius 150G
Rest of
Ginger & Cinnamon Biscuits
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
1.00
£
0.67
/100g
Showing
1-24
of
54 items
1
2
3
(3)
Special Offers
(7)
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(55)
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
(55)
Luxury, Continental & Shortbread Biscuits
(55)
Luxury & Continental Biscuits
(44)
Shortbread
(11)
BRAND
Tesco
(17)
Oreo
(6)
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(53)
Pescetarian
(53)
