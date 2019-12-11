Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
Everyday Biscuits
Rich Tea, Nice & Oat Biscuits
Rich Tea, Nice & Oat Biscuits
Showing
1-24
of
35 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Rich Tea, Nice &
Oat Biscuits
(35)
9 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(14)
Filter by
Mcvitie's
(9)
Filter by
Fox's
(6)
Filter by
Bolands
(1)
Filter by
Fox
(1)
Filter by
Hobnobs
(1)
Filter by
Ms Mollys
(1)
Filter by
Nairns
(1)
Filter by
Schar
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(34)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(34)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(34)
Filter by
No egg
(30)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(13)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(13)
Filter by
No soya
(11)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
No lactose
(7)
Filter by
No milk
(7)
Filter by
Vegan
(6)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(3)
Filter by
High fibre
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(35)
Fox's Fabulously Biscuits 275G
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Biscuits Selections
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.73
/100g
Add Fox's Fabulously Biscuits 275G
Add
add Fox's Fabulously Biscuits 275G to basket
Save £1.00 Was £3.00 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Sweet Biscuit Assortment 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Biscuits Selections
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Sweet Biscuit Assortment 400G
Add
add Tesco Sweet Biscuit Assortment 400G to basket
Fox's Favourites Assortment Biscuits 365G
Write a review
Rest of
Biscuits Selections
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.55
/100g
Add Fox's Favourites Assortment Biscuits 365G
Add
add Fox's Favourites Assortment Biscuits 365G to basket
Mcvities Rich Tea Biscuits 2 X300g
Write a review
£
1.89
£
0.32
/100g
Add Mcvities Rich Tea Biscuits 2 X300g
Add
add Mcvities Rich Tea Biscuits 2 X300g to basket
Mcvities Digestive Twin Pack 2X400g
Write a review
£
1.89
£
2.37
/kg
Add Mcvities Digestive Twin Pack 2X400g
Add
add Mcvities Digestive Twin Pack 2X400g to basket
Nairns Gluten Free Oats & Fruit Biscuits 160G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Biscuits & Cookies
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.13
/100g
Add Nairns Gluten Free Oats & Fruit Biscuits 160G
Add
add Nairns Gluten Free Oats & Fruit Biscuits 160G to basket
Tesco Teatime Biscuit Assortment Tin 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Biscuits Selections
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.75
/100g
Add Tesco Teatime Biscuit Assortment Tin 400G
Add
add Tesco Teatime Biscuit Assortment Tin 400G to basket
Mcvities Gluten Free Original Hobnobs 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Biscuits & Cookies
shelf
£
1.70
£
1.14
/100g
Add Mcvities Gluten Free Original Hobnobs 150G
Add
add Mcvities Gluten Free Original Hobnobs 150G to basket
Schar Rich Tea Biscuits 125G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Biscuits & Cookies
shelf
£
1.40
£
11.20
/kg
Add Schar Rich Tea Biscuits 125G
Add
add Schar Rich Tea Biscuits 125G to basket
Tesco Chocolate Biscuit Assortment 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Biscuit Tins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
4.00
£
0.89
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Biscuit Assortment 450G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Biscuit Assortment 450G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Assortment 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Biscuit Tins
shelf
£
4.00
£
0.89
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Assortment 450G
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Assortment 450G to basket
Fox's Golden Crunch Creams Biscuits 230G
Write a review
Rest of
Custard Creams & Cream Biscuits
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.44
/100g
Add Fox's Golden Crunch Creams Biscuits 230G
Add
add Fox's Golden Crunch Creams Biscuits 230G to basket
Fox's Double Chocolate Crunch Creams Biscuits 230G
Write a review
Rest of
Custard Creams & Cream Biscuits
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.44
/100g
Add Fox's Double Chocolate Crunch Creams Biscuits 230G
Add
add Fox's Double Chocolate Crunch Creams Biscuits 230G to basket
Fox's Ginger Crunch Creams Biscuits 230G
Write a review
Rest of
Custard Creams & Cream Biscuits
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.44
/100g
Add Fox's Ginger Crunch Creams Biscuits 230G
Add
add Fox's Ginger Crunch Creams Biscuits 230G to basket
Mcvitie's Twist Chocolate Chip Coconut Digestives 276G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.45
/100g
Add Mcvitie's Twist Chocolate Chip Coconut Digestives 276G
Add
add Mcvitie's Twist Chocolate Chip Coconut Digestives 276G to basket
Mcvities Hobnob Biscuits 300G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.33
/100g
Add Mcvities Hobnob Biscuits 300G
Add
add Mcvities Hobnob Biscuits 300G to basket
Fox's Golden Crunch 460G
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.22
/100g
Add Fox's Golden Crunch 460G
Add
add Fox's Golden Crunch 460G to basket
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Shorties Biscuits 300G
Write a review
£
0.72
£
0.24
/100g
Add Tesco Shorties Biscuits 300G
Add
add Tesco Shorties Biscuits 300G to basket
Mcvitie Rich Tea Biscuits 300G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.33
/100g
Add Mcvitie Rich Tea Biscuits 300G
Add
add Mcvitie Rich Tea Biscuits 300G to basket
Mcvities Family Circle Biscuits 360G
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Biscuit Tins
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
£
1.50
£
0.42
/100g
Add Mcvities Family Circle Biscuits 360G
Add
add Mcvities Family Circle Biscuits 360G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.
Half Price Was £3.00 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Mcvities Digestive 400G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.25
/100g
Add Mcvities Digestive 400G
Add
add Mcvities Digestive 400G to basket
Bolands Fig Rolls 200G
Write a review
£
0.85
£
0.43
/100g
Add Bolands Fig Rolls 200G
Add
add Bolands Fig Rolls 200G to basket
Mcvities Light Rich Tea Biscuits 300G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.33
/100g
Add Mcvities Light Rich Tea Biscuits 300G
Add
add Mcvities Light Rich Tea Biscuits 300G to basket
Tesco Shortcake Biscuits 200G
Write a review
£
0.45
£
0.23
/100g
Add Tesco Shortcake Biscuits 200G
Add
add Tesco Shortcake Biscuits 200G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
35 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 11 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(35)
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
(35)
Everyday Biscuits
(35)
Rich Tea, Nice & Oat Biscuits
(35)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(14)
Mcvitie's
(9)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(34)
Pescetarian
(34)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close