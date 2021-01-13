Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
Everyday Biscuits
Digestives, Rich Tea & Oat Biscuits
Digestives, Rich Tea & Oat Biscuits
Showing
1-24
of
33 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
1 Category
Filter by
Digestives, Rich
Tea & Oat Biscuits
(33)
4 Brands
Filter by
Mcvitie's
(18)
Filter by
Tesco
(8)
Filter by
Mcvities
(5)
Filter by
Ms Mollys
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(33)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(33)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(33)
Filter by
No egg
(32)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(27)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(11)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
Vegan
(10)
Filter by
No soya
(9)
Filter by
No lactose
(8)
Filter by
No milk
(8)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(4)
Filter by
High fibre
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(33)
Tesco Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
0.60
£
0.20
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 300G
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 300G to basket
Tesco Digestive Biscuits 400G
Write a review
£
0.50
£
0.12
/100g
Add Tesco Digestive Biscuits 400G
Add
add Tesco Digestive Biscuits 400G to basket
Tesco Rich Tea Biscuit 300G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Mcvities Digestive Biscuits 250G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.40
/100g
Add Mcvities Digestive Biscuits 250G
Add
add Mcvities Digestive Biscuits 250G to basket
Ms Molly's Chocolate Digestives Biscuits 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives & Oat Biscuits
shelf
Aldi Price Match
£
0.42
£
0.14
/100g
Add Ms Molly's Chocolate Digestives Biscuits 300G
Add
add Ms Molly's Chocolate Digestives Biscuits 300G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestive Twin Pack 2X316g
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
2.10
£
0.33
/100g
Add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestive Twin Pack 2X316g
Add
add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestive Twin Pack 2X316g to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Mcvities Digestive Twin Pack 2X400g
Write a review
£
1.99
£
2.49
/kg
Add Mcvities Digestive Twin Pack 2X400g
Add
add Mcvities Digestive Twin Pack 2X400g to basket
Mcvities Rich Tea Biscuits 2 X300g
Write a review
£
1.99
£
0.33
/100g
Add Mcvities Rich Tea Biscuits 2 X300g
Add
add Mcvities Rich Tea Biscuits 2 X300g to basket
Mcvities Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 262G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
1.35
£
0.52
/100g
Add Mcvities Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 262G
Add
add Mcvities Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 262G to basket
Tesco Rich Tea Finger Biscuits 250G
Write a review
£
0.56
£
0.22
/100g
Add Tesco Rich Tea Finger Biscuits 250G
Add
add Tesco Rich Tea Finger Biscuits 250G to basket
Mcvities Milk Chocolate Digestive 266G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
1.35
£
0.51
/100g
Add Mcvities Milk Chocolate Digestive 266G
Add
add Mcvities Milk Chocolate Digestive 266G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives 433G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
1.89
£
0.44
/100g
Add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives 433G
Add
add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives 433G to basket
Mcvities Digestive 400G
Write a review
£
1.19
£
0.30
/100g
Add Mcvities Digestive 400G
Add
add Mcvities Digestive 400G to basket
Mcvitie Rich Tea Biscuits 300G
Write a review
£
1.19
£
0.40
/100g
Add Mcvitie Rich Tea Biscuits 300G
Add
add Mcvitie Rich Tea Biscuits 300G to basket
Mcvitie's Dark Chocolate Digestives 433G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
1.89
£
0.44
/100g
Add Mcvitie's Dark Chocolate Digestives 433G
Add
add Mcvitie's Dark Chocolate Digestives 433G to basket
Ms Molly's Digestive 400G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
0.31
£
0.08
/100g
Add Ms Molly's Digestive 400G
Add
add Ms Molly's Digestive 400G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive Twin 2X316g
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
2.10
£
0.33
/100g
Add Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive Twin 2X316g
Add
add Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive Twin 2X316g to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Mcvities Hobnob Biscuits 300G
Write a review
£
0.90
£
0.30
/100g
Add Mcvities Hobnob Biscuits 300G
Add
add Mcvities Hobnob Biscuits 300G to basket
Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 2X318g
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
2.10
£
0.33
/100g
Add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 2X318g
Add
add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 2X318g to basket
Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive 266G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
1.35
£
0.51
/100g
Add Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive 266G
Add
add Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive 266G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Oaty Rounds Biscuits 300G
Write a review
£
0.45
£
0.15
/100g
Add Tesco Oaty Rounds Biscuits 300G
Add
add Tesco Oaty Rounds Biscuits 300G to basket
Tesco Reduced Fat Rich Tea Biscuits 300G
Write a review
£
0.50
£
0.17
/100g
Add Tesco Reduced Fat Rich Tea Biscuits 300G
Add
add Tesco Reduced Fat Rich Tea Biscuits 300G to basket
Tesco Chocolate Chip Digestive Biscuits 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives & Oat Biscuits
shelf
£
0.60
£
0.15
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Chip Digestive Biscuits 400G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Chip Digestive Biscuits 400G to basket
Tesco Shorties Biscuits 300G
Write a review
£
0.72
£
0.24
/100g
Add Tesco Shorties Biscuits 300G
Add
add Tesco Shorties Biscuits 300G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
33 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 9 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(33)
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
(33)
Everyday Biscuits
(33)
Digestives, Rich Tea & Oat Biscuits
(33)
Filter by
BRAND
Mcvitie's
(18)
Tesco
(8)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(33)
Pescetarian
(33)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close