Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
Chocolate Biscuits & Jaffa Cakes
Dark Chocolate Biscuits
Dark Chocolate Biscuits
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Dark Chocolate
Biscuits
(4)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Bahlsen
(1)
Filter by
Mcvities
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(4)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(4)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(3)
Filter by
No egg
(2)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(4)
Bahlsen Dark Chocolate Leibniz Biscuit 125G
Write a review
£
1.49
£
1.20
/100g
Add Bahlsen Dark Chocolate Leibniz Biscuit 125G
Add
add Bahlsen Dark Chocolate Leibniz Biscuit 125G to basket
Mcvities Hobnob Dark Chocolate Biscuits 262G
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.38
/100g
Add Mcvities Hobnob Dark Chocolate Biscuits 262G
Add
add Mcvities Hobnob Dark Chocolate Biscuits 262G to basket
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Dark Chocolate Coated Biscuits 125G
Write a review
£
0.85
£
0.68
/100g
Add Tesco Dark Chocolate Coated Biscuits 125G
Add
add Tesco Dark Chocolate Coated Biscuits 125G to basket
Tesco Plain Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 300G
Write a review
£
0.60
£
0.20
/100g
Add Tesco Plain Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 300G
Add
add Tesco Plain Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 300G to basket
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(4)
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
(4)
Chocolate Biscuits & Jaffa Cakes
(4)
Dark Chocolate Biscuits
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(2)
Bahlsen
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(4)
Pescetarian
(4)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close