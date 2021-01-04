Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars
Single Cereal Bars
Single Cereal Bars
Showing
1-19
of
19 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Single Cereal
Bars
(19)
9 Brands
Filter by
Kind
(7)
Filter by
Eat Natural
(3)
Filter by
Kellogg's
(2)
Filter by
Nature Valley
(2)
Filter by
Fibre One
(1)
Filter by
Graze
(1)
Filter by
Larabar
(1)
Filter by
Nakd
(1)
Filter by
Other
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(18)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(18)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(18)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(18)
Filter by
No egg
(17)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(15)
Filter by
No gluten
(14)
Filter by
High fibre
(13)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(11)
Filter by
Kosher
(8)
Filter by
Low salt
(4)
Filter by
Vegan
(4)
Filter by
No lactose
(3)
Filter by
No milk
(3)
Filter by
1 of 5 a day
(1)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(19)
Eat Natural Almond & Apricot Yogurt Coated Bar 50G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
0.85
£
1.70
/100g
Add Eat Natural Almond & Apricot Yogurt Coated Bar 50G
Add
add Eat Natural Almond & Apricot Yogurt Coated Bar 50G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Eat Natural Protein Bar 45G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
0.85
£
1.89
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Bar 45G
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Bar 45G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Eat Natural Gold Cranberry & Macadamia Fruit Bar 45G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
0.85
£
1.89
/100g
Add Eat Natural Gold Cranberry & Macadamia Fruit Bar 45G
Add
add Eat Natural Gold Cranberry & Macadamia Fruit Bar 45G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Bar Chocolate & Almond 45G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
0.88
£
1.96
/100g
Add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Bar Chocolate & Almond 45G
Add
add Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Bar Chocolate & Almond 45G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
3.98
/100g
Add Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G
Add
add Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G to basket
Kind Protein Dark Chocolate Nut Bar 50G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
3.98
/100g
Add Kind Protein Dark Chocolate Nut Bar 50G
Add
add Kind Protein Dark Chocolate Nut Bar 50G to basket
Graze Peanut Butter Chocolate Flapjack 50G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
1.00
£
20.00
/kg
Add Graze Peanut Butter Chocolate Flapjack 50G
Add
add Graze Peanut Butter Chocolate Flapjack 50G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt 40G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
3.25
/100g
Add Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt 40G
Add
add Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt 40G to basket
Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 45G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
1.00
£
2.23
/100g
Add Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 45G
Add
add Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 45G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Honey Bar 42G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
0.60
£
1.43
/100g
Add Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Honey Bar 42G
Add
add Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Oats & Honey Bar 42G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
3.25
/100g
Add Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G
Add
add Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G to basket
Kellogg's Nutrigrain Strawberry 37G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
0.60
£
1.63
/100g
Add Kellogg's Nutrigrain Strawberry 37G
Add
add Kellogg's Nutrigrain Strawberry 37G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 40G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
3.25
/100g
Add Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 40G
Add
add Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 40G to basket
Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate 40G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
3.25
/100g
Add Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate 40G
Add
add Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate 40G to basket
Fibre One Chocolate Fudge Brownie 24G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
0.59
£
2.46
/100g
Add Fibre One Chocolate Fudge Brownie 24G
Add
add Fibre One Chocolate Fudge Brownie 24G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Nature Valley Protein Chocolate & Peanut Bar 40G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
0.90
£
2.25
/100g
Add Nature Valley Protein Chocolate & Peanut Bar 40G
Add
add Nature Valley Protein Chocolate & Peanut Bar 40G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Kind Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar 40G
Write a review
£
1.30
£
3.25
/100g
Add Kind Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar 40G
Add
add Kind Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar 40G to basket
Deliciously Ella Cacao Almnd Butter Oat Bar 50G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
0.95
£
1.90
/100g
Add Deliciously Ella Cacao Almnd Butter Oat Bar 50G
Add
add Deliciously Ella Cacao Almnd Butter Oat Bar 50G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Nakd Blueberry Muffin Bar 35G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
£
0.75
£
2.15
/100g
Add Nakd Blueberry Muffin Bar 35G
Add
add Nakd Blueberry Muffin Bar 35G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Showing
1-19
of
19 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(19)
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
(19)
Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars
(19)
Single Cereal Bars
(19)
Filter by
BRAND
Kind
(7)
Eat Natural
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(18)
Pescetarian
(18)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close