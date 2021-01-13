Protein Bars

Search
Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G
Write a review
£
2.49
£
2.08
/100g
Add Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G
Add
add Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G to basket
Sci-Mx Protein Flapjack Chocolate & Hazelnut 80G
Write a review
£
1.70
£
2.13
/100g
Add Sci-Mx Protein Flapjack Chocolate & Hazelnut 80G
Add
add Sci-Mx Protein Flapjack Chocolate & Hazelnut 80G to basket
Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G
Write a review
Rest of
Gluten Free & Vegan Bars
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G to basket
Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
1.99
£
3.98
/100g
Add Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G
Add
add Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G to basket
Cadbury Peanut Protein Brunch Bar 5X32g 160G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Cadbury Peanut Protein Brunch Bar 5X32g 160G
Add
add Cadbury Peanut Protein Brunch Bar 5X32g 160G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Cadbury Brunch Cranberry & Nut Protein Bar5pk 160G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.12
/10g
Add Cadbury Brunch Cranberry & Nut Protein Bar5pk 160G
Add
add Cadbury Brunch Cranberry & Nut Protein Bar5pk 160G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Kind Protein Dark Chocolate Nut Bar 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
1.99
£
3.98
/100g
Add Kind Protein Dark Chocolate Nut Bar 50G
Add
add Kind Protein Dark Chocolate Nut Bar 50G to basket
Tesco 4 Peanut & Chocolate Nut Bars 140G
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit, Nut & Raisin Bars & Bakes
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.08
/100g
Add Tesco 4 Peanut & Chocolate Nut Bars 140G
Add
add Tesco 4 Peanut & Chocolate Nut Bars 140G to basket
Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate Bars 4X40g
Write a review
£
2.89
£
1.81
/100g
Add Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate Bars 4X40g
Add
add Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate Bars 4X40g to basket
Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut Bars 4X40g
Write a review
£
2.89
£
1.81
/100g
Add Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut Bars 4X40g
Add
add Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut Bars 4X40g to basket
Fibre One Protein Bars Caramel & Nuts 3X24g
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Under 100 Calorie Cereal Bars
shelf
£
2.89
£
4.02
/100g
Add Fibre One Protein Bars Caramel & Nuts 3X24g
Add
add Fibre One Protein Bars Caramel & Nuts 3X24g to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Fibre One Protein Cookies & Cream Bars 3 X 24G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Under 100 Calorie Cereal Bars
shelf
£
2.89
£
4.02
/100g
Add Fibre One Protein Cookies & Cream Bars 3 X 24G
Add
add Fibre One Protein Cookies & Cream Bars 3 X 24G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Eat Natural Protein Packed With Chocolate & Orange 3X45g
Write a review
Rest of
Gluten Free & Vegan Bars
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Chocolate & Orange 3X45g
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Chocolate & Orange 3X45g to basket
Eat Natural Protein Packed With Salted Caramel 3X45g
Write a review
Rest of
Gluten Free & Vegan Bars
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Salted Caramel 3X45g
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Salted Caramel 3X45g to basket
Special K Protein Blackcurrant & Pumpkin Seed Bars 4X28g
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
2.69
£
2.41
/100g
Add Special K Protein Blackcurrant & Pumpkin Seed Bars 4X28g
Add
add Special K Protein Blackcurrant & Pumpkin Seed Bars 4X28g to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Special K Protein Coconut Cocoa & Cashew 4X28g
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
2.69
£
2.41
/100g
Add Special K Protein Coconut Cocoa & Cashew 4X28g
Add
add Special K Protein Coconut Cocoa & Cashew 4X28g to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Eat Natural Protein Bar 45G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
0.85
£
1.89
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Bar 45G
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Bar 45G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Nature Valley Protein Chocolate & Peanut Bar 40G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
0.90
£
2.25
/100g
Add Nature Valley Protein Chocolate & Peanut Bar 40G
Add
add Nature Valley Protein Chocolate & Peanut Bar 40G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
