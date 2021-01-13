Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars
Gluten Free & Vegan Bars
Gluten Free & Vegan Bars
Showing
1-22
of
22 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
1 Category
Filter by
Gluten Free &
Vegan Bars
(22)
4 Brands
Filter by
Kind
(13)
Filter by
Eat Natural
(6)
Filter by
Nakd
(2)
Filter by
Graze
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(22)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(22)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(22)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(22)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(21)
Filter by
No gluten
(21)
Filter by
High fibre
(18)
Filter by
No egg
(18)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(14)
Filter by
Kosher
(12)
Filter by
Low salt
(7)
Filter by
No lactose
(5)
Filter by
No milk
(5)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(2)
Filter by
Vegan
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(22)
Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G
Write a review
Rest of
Protein Bars
shelf
£
2.49
£
2.08
/100g
Add Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G
Add
add Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G to basket
Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G to basket
Nakd Blueberry Muffin 4X35g Mpk
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.79
/100g
Add Nakd Blueberry Muffin 4X35g Mpk
Add
add Nakd Blueberry Muffin 4X35g Mpk to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Eat Natural Dark Chocolate Cranberry & Macadamia Bars 3X45g
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Dark Chocolate Cranberry & Macadamia Bars 3X45g
Add
add Eat Natural Dark Chocolate Cranberry & Macadamia Bars 3X45g to basket
Nakd Peanut Delight 4X35g
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.79
/100g
Add Nakd Peanut Delight 4X35g
Add
add Nakd Peanut Delight 4X35g to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Eat Natural Yogurt Almond & Apricot Bars 3X50g
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Eat Natural Yogurt Almond & Apricot Bars 3X50g
Add
add Eat Natural Yogurt Almond & Apricot Bars 3X50g to basket
Eat Natural Protein Packed With Chocolate & Orange 3X45g
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Chocolate & Orange 3X45g
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Chocolate & Orange 3X45g to basket
Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Bar 3X40g
Write a review
£
3.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Bar 3X40g
Add
add Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Bar 3X40g to basket
Eat Natural Protein Packed With Salted Caramel 3X45g
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Salted Caramel 3X45g
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Packed With Salted Caramel 3X45g to basket
Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt Bar 3 X 40G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt Bar 3 X 40G
Add
add Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt Bar 3 X 40G to basket
Kind Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bar 3X40g
Write a review
£
3.00
£
2.50
/100g
Add Kind Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bar 3X40g
Add
add Kind Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bar 3X40g to basket
Eat Natural Protein Bar 45G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
0.85
£
1.89
/100g
Add Eat Natural Protein Bar 45G
Add
add Eat Natural Protein Bar 45G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 04/01/2021 until 23/05/2021
Offer
Kind Breakfast Peanut Butter Gluten Free Bars 3X2 Pack 150G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars
shelf
£
3.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Kind Breakfast Peanut Butter Gluten Free Bars 3X2 Pack 150G
Add
add Kind Breakfast Peanut Butter Gluten Free Bars 3X2 Pack 150G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Kind Breakfast Honey & Oat Gluten Free Bars 3X2 Pack 150G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars
shelf
£
3.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Kind Breakfast Honey & Oat Gluten Free Bars 3X2 Pack 150G
Add
add Kind Breakfast Honey & Oat Gluten Free Bars 3X2 Pack 150G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
1.99
£
3.98
/100g
Add Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G
Add
add Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G to basket
Kind Protein Dark Chocolate Nut Bar 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
1.99
£
3.98
/100g
Add Kind Protein Dark Chocolate Nut Bar 50G
Add
add Kind Protein Dark Chocolate Nut Bar 50G to basket
Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt 40G
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
1.30
£
3.25
/100g
Add Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt 40G
Add
add Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt 40G to basket
Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
1.30
£
3.25
/100g
Add Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G
Add
add Kind Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt 40G to basket
Kind Breakfast Blueberry & Almond Bars 3X2pk 150G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars
shelf
£
3.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Kind Breakfast Blueberry & Almond Bars 3X2pk 150G
Add
add Kind Breakfast Blueberry & Almond Bars 3X2pk 150G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 40G
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
1.30
£
3.25
/100g
Add Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 40G
Add
add Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 40G to basket
Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate 40G
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
1.30
£
3.25
/100g
Add Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate 40G
Add
add Kind Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate 40G to basket
Kind Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar 40G
Write a review
Rest of
Single Cereal Bars
shelf
£
1.30
£
3.25
/100g
Add Kind Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar 40G
Add
add Kind Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar 40G to basket
Showing
1-22
of
22 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(22)
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
(22)
Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars
(22)
Gluten Free & Vegan Bars
(22)
Filter by
BRAND
Kind
(13)
Eat Natural
(6)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(22)
Pescetarian
(22)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close