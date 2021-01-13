Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars
Fruit, Nut & Raisin Bars & Bakes
Fruit, Nut & Raisin Bars & Bakes
Showing
1-24
of
66 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(15)
1 Category
Filter by
Fruit, Nut &
Raisin Bars & Bakes
(66)
17 Brands
Filter by
Kind
(11)
Filter by
Tesco
(10)
Filter by
Graze
(8)
Filter by
Belvita
(6)
Filter by
Go Ahead
(6)
Filter by
Eat Natural
(4)
Filter by
Kellogg's
(4)
Filter by
Alpen
(3)
Filter by
Cadbury
(3)
Filter by
Jordans
(3)
Filter by
Special K
(2)
Filter by
Larabar
(1)
Filter by
Local Stout
(1)
Filter by
Mcvities
(1)
Filter by
Nakd
(1)
Filter by
Nature Valley
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(64)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(64)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(64)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(58)
Filter by
No egg
(40)
Filter by
High fibre
(35)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(29)
Filter by
Low salt
(26)
Filter by
No gluten
(20)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(20)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(15)
Filter by
Kosher
(10)
Filter by
No soya
(9)
Filter by
No lactose
(8)
Filter by
No milk
(8)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(66)
Go Ahead Strawberry Yogurt Breaks Cereal Bars 5 Pack 177G
Write a review
£
0.99
£
0.56
/100g
Add Go Ahead Strawberry Yogurt Breaks Cereal Bars 5 Pack 177G
Add
add Go Ahead Strawberry Yogurt Breaks Cereal Bars 5 Pack 177G to basket
Cadbury Brunch Bars Raisin 6X32g
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.52
/100g
Add Cadbury Brunch Bars Raisin 6X32g
Add
add Cadbury Brunch Bars Raisin 6X32g to basket
Go Ahead Forest Fruit Yogurt Breaks Bars 5 Pack 177G
Write a review
£
0.99
£
0.56
/100g
Add Go Ahead Forest Fruit Yogurt Breaks Bars 5 Pack 177G
Add
add Go Ahead Forest Fruit Yogurt Breaks Bars 5 Pack 177G to basket
Belvita Biscuit Strawberry & Yogurt Crunch 253G
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars
shelf
£
2.79
£
1.11
/100g
Add Belvita Biscuit Strawberry & Yogurt Crunch 253G
Add
add Belvita Biscuit Strawberry & Yogurt Crunch 253G to basket
Graze Cocoa & Vanilla Bar 4 X 30G
Write a review
£
2.49
£
2.08
/100g
Add Graze Cocoa & Vanilla Bar 4 X 30G
Add
add Graze Cocoa & Vanilla Bar 4 X 30G to basket
Mcvitie Go Ahead Forest Fruit Slices 5X43.5G
Write a review
£
0.99
£
0.46
/100g
Add Mcvitie Go Ahead Forest Fruit Slices 5X43.5G
Add
add Mcvitie Go Ahead Forest Fruit Slices 5X43.5G to basket
Go Ahead Apple Bakes 6X35g
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.48
/100g
Add Go Ahead Apple Bakes 6X35g
Add
add Go Ahead Apple Bakes 6X35g to basket
Graze Lemon & Blueberry Super Bites 4X30g
Write a review
£
2.49
£
2.08
/100g
Add Graze Lemon & Blueberry Super Bites 4X30g
Add
add Graze Lemon & Blueberry Super Bites 4X30g to basket
Go Ahead Crispy Apple Slices 5 Pack 195G
Write a review
£
0.99
£
0.46
/100g
Add Go Ahead Crispy Apple Slices 5 Pack 195G
Add
add Go Ahead Crispy Apple Slices 5 Pack 195G to basket
Tesco Raisin Munch Bar 6 X 32G
Write a review
£
0.89
£
0.46
/100g
Add Tesco Raisin Munch Bar 6 X 32G
Add
add Tesco Raisin Munch Bar 6 X 32G to basket
Tesco 6 Strawberry Fruity Bakes 222G
Write a review
£
0.95
£
0.43
/100g
Add Tesco 6 Strawberry Fruity Bakes 222G
Add
add Tesco 6 Strawberry Fruity Bakes 222G to basket
Graze Honey And Oat Bar 4 X 30G
Write a review
£
2.49
£
2.08
/100g
Add Graze Honey And Oat Bar 4 X 30G
Add
add Graze Honey And Oat Bar 4 X 30G to basket
Tesco Summer Fruits Cereal Bars 5 X 19G
Write a review
£
0.89
£
0.94
/100g
Add Tesco Summer Fruits Cereal Bars 5 X 19G
Add
add Tesco Summer Fruits Cereal Bars 5 X 19G to basket
Belvita Honey & Nut Biscuits 225G
99p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Breakfast Bars
shelf
£
1.99
£
0.88
/100g
Add Belvita Honey & Nut Biscuits 225G
Add
add Belvita Honey & Nut Biscuits 225G to basket
99p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco 6 Apple Fruity Bakes 222G
Write a review
£
0.95
£
0.43
/100g
Add Tesco 6 Apple Fruity Bakes 222G
Add
add Tesco 6 Apple Fruity Bakes 222G to basket
Jordans Frusli Wild Berry 6X30g
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Jordans Frusli Wild Berry 6X30g
Add
add Jordans Frusli Wild Berry 6X30g to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Mcvitie Go Ahead Strawberry Bakes 6X35g
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.48
/100g
Add Mcvitie Go Ahead Strawberry Bakes 6X35g
Add
add Mcvitie Go Ahead Strawberry Bakes 6X35g to basket
Jordans Frusli Blueberry Burst 6X30g
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Jordans Frusli Blueberry Burst 6X30g
Add
add Jordans Frusli Blueberry Burst 6X30g to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Peanut Munch Bar 6 Pack 192G
Write a review
£
0.89
£
0.46
/100g
Add Tesco Peanut Munch Bar 6 Pack 192G
Add
add Tesco Peanut Munch Bar 6 Pack 192G to basket
Special K Juicy Red Berry Bars 5X27g
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.74
/100g
Add Special K Juicy Red Berry Bars 5X27g
Add
add Special K Juicy Red Berry Bars 5X27g to basket
Jordans Frusli Bar Raisin & Hazelnut 6X30g
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Jordans Frusli Bar Raisin & Hazelnut 6X30g
Add
add Jordans Frusli Bar Raisin & Hazelnut 6X30g to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Go Ahead Crispy Fruit Slcs Raspberry 5 Pack 218G
Write a review
£
0.99
£
0.46
/100g
Add Go Ahead Crispy Fruit Slcs Raspberry 5 Pack 218G
Add
add Go Ahead Crispy Fruit Slcs Raspberry 5 Pack 218G to basket
Tesco Standard Raisin Crispy Slices 5 Pack 218G
Write a review
£
0.95
£
0.44
/100g
Add Tesco Standard Raisin Crispy Slices 5 Pack 218G
Add
add Tesco Standard Raisin Crispy Slices 5 Pack 218G to basket
Tesco 5 Chocolate & Raspberry Bars 115G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.87
/100g
Add Tesco 5 Chocolate & Raspberry Bars 115G
Add
add Tesco 5 Chocolate & Raspberry Bars 115G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
66 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(15)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(66)
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
(66)
Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars
(66)
Fruit, Nut & Raisin Bars & Bakes
(66)
Filter by
BRAND
Kind
(11)
Tesco
(10)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(64)
Pescetarian
(64)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close