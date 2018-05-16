Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
Biscuits On the Go
Caramel Chocolate Biscuit Bars
Caramel Chocolate Biscuit Bars
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Caramel Chocolate
Biscuit Bars
(5)
4 Brands
Filter by
Twix
(2)
Filter by
Fox's
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Filter by
Tunnocks
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(5)
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Kosher
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Twix Biscuit 9 Pack 207G
Write a review
£
1.60
£
0.77
/100g
Add Twix Biscuit 9 Pack 207G
Add
add Twix Biscuit 9 Pack 207G to basket
Tunnocks Milk Chocolate Caramel Wafer 240G
Write a review
£
1.55
£
0.65
/100g
Add Tunnocks Milk Chocolate Caramel Wafer 240G
Add
add Tunnocks Milk Chocolate Caramel Wafer 240G to basket
Twix Biscuit 16Pk 368G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.54
/100g
Add Twix Biscuit 16Pk 368G
Add
add Twix Biscuit 16Pk 368G to basket
Fox's Rocky Caramel Biscuits 8 Pack 168G
Write a review
£
0.90
£
0.54
/100g
Add Fox's Rocky Caramel Biscuits 8 Pack 168G
Add
add Fox's Rocky Caramel Biscuits 8 Pack 168G to basket
Tesco Caramel Crunch Biscuit Bar 9 Pack 189G
Write a review
£
0.89
£
0.47
/100g
Add Tesco Caramel Crunch Biscuit Bar 9 Pack 189G
Add
add Tesco Caramel Crunch Biscuit Bar 9 Pack 189G to basket
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(5)
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
(5)
Biscuits On the Go
(5)
Caramel Chocolate Biscuit Bars
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Twix
(2)
Fox's
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(5)
No egg
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close