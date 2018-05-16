Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Easter
Easter Lunch
Vegan & Vegetarian
Starters & Sides
Starters & Sides
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Starters &
Sides
(5)
2 Brands
Filter by
Wicked Kitchen
(3)
Filter by
Tesco Plant
Chef
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No soya
(5)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegan
(5)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Halal
(4)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(4)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(4)
Filter by
No egg
(4)
Filter by
No lactose
(4)
Filter by
No milk
(4)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Low sugar
(3)
Filter by
No gluten
(3)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(3)
Filter by
Low fat
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Tesco Plant Chef Coleslaw 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Coleslaw
shelf
£
0.79
£
3.16
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef Coleslaw 250G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Coleslaw 250G to basket
Tesco Plant Chef Mashed Potato 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Potato Sides
shelf
£
1.35
£
3.00
/kg
Add Tesco Plant Chef Mashed Potato 400G
Add
add Tesco Plant Chef Mashed Potato 400G to basket
Wicked Kitchen Garlic Potato Mash 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Potato Sides
shelf
£
2.60
£
0.58
/100g
Add Wicked Kitchen Garlic Potato Mash 450G
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Garlic Potato Mash 450G to basket
Wicked Kitchen Fiery Filthy Wedges 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Potato Sides
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.78
/100g
Add Wicked Kitchen Fiery Filthy Wedges 450G
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Fiery Filthy Wedges 450G to basket
Wicked Kitchen Hot Cracked Corn Dip 170G
Write a review
Rest of
Potato Sides
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.18
/100g
Add Wicked Kitchen Hot Cracked Corn Dip 170G
Add
add Wicked Kitchen Hot Cracked Corn Dip 170G to basket
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Easter
(5)
Easter Lunch
(5)
Vegan & Vegetarian
(5)
Starters & Sides
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Wicked Kitchen
(3)
Tesco Plant Chef
(2)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No soya
(5)
Pescetarian
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Mother's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close