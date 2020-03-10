Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Easter
Easter Lunch
Easter Lunch Mains
Poultry
Poultry
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Poultry
(4)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low sugar
(4)
Filter by
No egg
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(4)
Filter by
No soya
(4)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(3)
Filter by
Sugar free
(3)
Filter by
Low salt
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(4)
Tesco Roast In Bag Butter Basted Whole Chicken 1.5Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Prepared Chicken
shelf
£
5.00
£
3.34
/kg
Add Tesco Roast In Bag Butter Basted Whole Chicken 1.5Kg
Add
add Tesco Roast In Bag Butter Basted Whole Chicken 1.5Kg to basket
Tesco Simply Chicken Breast Joint 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Chicken Joints, Portions and Fillets
shelf
£
4.35
£
5.44
/kg
Add Tesco Simply Chicken Breast Joint 800G
Add
add Tesco Simply Chicken Breast Joint 800G to basket
Tesco Butter Basted Frozen Turkey Breast Joint 780G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Turkey
shelf
£
5.00
£
6.42
/kg
Add Tesco Butter Basted Frozen Turkey Breast Joint 780G
Add
add Tesco Butter Basted Frozen Turkey Breast Joint 780G to basket
Tesco Simply Chicken Breast Joint & Stuffing 800G
Save 60p Was £4.35 Now £3.75
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2020 until 30/03/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Chicken Joints, Portions and Fillets
shelf
£
3.75
£
4.69
/kg
Add Tesco Simply Chicken Breast Joint & Stuffing 800G
Add
add Tesco Simply Chicken Breast Joint & Stuffing 800G to basket
Save 60p Was £4.35 Now £3.75
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2020 until 30/03/2020
Offer
Showing
1-4
of
4 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Easter
(4)
Easter Lunch
(4)
Easter Lunch Mains
(4)
Poultry
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low sugar
(4)
No egg
(4)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Mother's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close