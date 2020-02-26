Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Easter
Easter Lunch
Easter Lunch Desserts
Easter Lunch Desserts
Easter Lunch Desserts
Showing
1-24
of
55 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(16)
1 Category
Filter by
Easter Lunch
Desserts
(55)
19 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(15)
Filter by
Cadbury
(8)
Filter by
Gu
(4)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(4)
Filter by
Ambrosia
(3)
Filter by
Bonne Maman
(3)
Filter by
Birds
(2)
Filter by
Carnation
(2)
Filter by
Freaks Of
Nature
(2)
Filter by
Thorntons
(2)
Filter by
Wicked Kitchen
(2)
Filter by
After Eight
(1)
Filter by
Alpro
(1)
Filter by
Carte D'or
(1)
Filter by
Gu Puddings
(1)
Filter by
Milkybar
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(45)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(45)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(45)
Filter by
Halal
(41)
Filter by
No soya
(37)
Filter by
No egg
(22)
Filter by
No gluten
(22)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(16)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(9)
Filter by
Vegan
(9)
Filter by
Low fat
(8)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(8)
Filter by
No lactose
(5)
Filter by
No milk
(5)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(3)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(55)
Gu Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2X92g
Write a review
Rest of
Cheesecake Slices
shelf
£
3.30
£
1.80
/100g
Add Gu Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2X92g
Add
add Gu Salted Caramel Cheesecake 2X92g to basket
Cadbury Flake Ice Cream 480Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionary Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.52
/100ml
Add Cadbury Flake Ice Cream 480Ml
Add
add Cadbury Flake Ice Cream 480Ml to basket
Gu Strawberry & Rhubarb Free From Cheesecake 2X95g
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Desserts
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.85
/100g
Add Gu Strawberry & Rhubarb Free From Cheesecake 2X95g
Add
add Gu Strawberry & Rhubarb Free From Cheesecake 2X95g to basket
Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L
Write a review
Rest of
Vanilla Ice Cream Tubs
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.35
/100ml
Add Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L
Add
add Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L to basket
Gu Free From Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake 2X82g
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Desserts
shelf
£
3.50
£
2.14
/100g
Add Gu Free From Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake 2X82g
Add
add Gu Free From Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake 2X82g to basket
Tesco Rhubarb Crumble 545G
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit & Apple Crumbles
shelf
£
2.80
£
0.51
/100g
Add Tesco Rhubarb Crumble 545G
Add
add Tesco Rhubarb Crumble 545G to basket
Bonne Maman Creme Brulee 2X100g
Write a review
Rest of
Creme Brulee
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.25
/100g
Add Bonne Maman Creme Brulee 2X100g
Add
add Bonne Maman Creme Brulee 2X100g to basket
Tesco Apple Crumble 540G
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit & Apple Crumbles
shelf
£
2.80
£
0.52
/100g
Add Tesco Apple Crumble 540G
Add
add Tesco Apple Crumble 540G to basket
Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Tart 458G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Luxury Desserts
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.66
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Tart 458G
Add
add Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Tart 458G to basket
Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve 370G
Write a review
Rest of
Strawberry Jam
shelf
£
2.60
£
0.70
/100g
Add Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve 370G
Add
add Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve 370G to basket
Bonne Maman Raspberry Conserve 370G
Write a review
Rest of
Berry Jams
shelf
£
2.60
£
0.70
/100g
Add Bonne Maman Raspberry Conserve 370G
Add
add Bonne Maman Raspberry Conserve 370G to basket
Gu New York Cheesecake 2 X 78G
Write a review
Rest of
New York & Vanilla Cheesecake
shelf
£
3.30
£
2.12
/100g
Add Gu New York Cheesecake 2 X 78G
Add
add Gu New York Cheesecake 2 X 78G to basket
Ambrosia Devon Custard 750G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Pack Custard
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.27
/100g
Add Ambrosia Devon Custard 750G
Add
add Ambrosia Devon Custard 750G to basket
Cadbury Creme Egg Pots Of Joy 260G (4X65g)
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/02/2020 until 17/03/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Single Smooth Desserts
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.96
/100g
Add Cadbury Creme Egg Pots Of Joy 260G (4X65g)
Add
add Cadbury Creme Egg Pots Of Joy 260G (4X65g) to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/02/2020 until 17/03/2020
Offer
Gu Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake 2X78g
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Cheesecake
shelf
£
3.30
£
2.12
/100g
Add Gu Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake 2X78g
Add
add Gu Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecake 2X78g to basket
Ambrosia Light Devon Custard 750G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Pack Custard
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.27
/100g
Add Ambrosia Light Devon Custard 750G
Add
add Ambrosia Light Devon Custard 750G to basket
Carnation Sweetened Condensed Milk 397G
Write a review
Rest of
Condensed Milk
shelf
£
1.70
£
4.29
/kg
Add Carnation Sweetened Condensed Milk 397G
Add
add Carnation Sweetened Condensed Milk 397G to basket
Tesco Tiramisu 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Tiramisu
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Tiramisu 500G
Add
add Tesco Tiramisu 500G to basket
Tesco Caramel Panna Cotta Dessert 2 X120g
Write a review
Rest of
Panna Cotta
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.67
/100g
Add Tesco Caramel Panna Cotta Dessert 2 X120g
Add
add Tesco Caramel Panna Cotta Dessert 2 X120g to basket
Tesco 2 Vanilla & Chocolate Cheesecake Slices 180G
Write a review
Rest of
New York & Vanilla Cheesecake
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Tesco 2 Vanilla & Chocolate Cheesecake Slices 180G
Add
add Tesco 2 Vanilla & Chocolate Cheesecake Slices 180G to basket
Cadbury Flake 99 Cones 4 X 125Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionary & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.60
/100ml
Add Cadbury Flake 99 Cones 4 X 125Ml
Add
add Cadbury Flake 99 Cones 4 X 125Ml to basket
Tesco 2 Coffee & Caramel Desserts 2X85g
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Entertaining Desserts
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.94
/100g
Add Tesco 2 Coffee & Caramel Desserts 2X85g
Add
add Tesco 2 Coffee & Caramel Desserts 2X85g to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Pots Of Joy Chocolate Dessert 4Pack 260G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/02/2020 until 17/03/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Single Smooth Desserts
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.96
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Pots Of Joy Chocolate Dessert 4Pack 260G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Pots Of Joy Chocolate Dessert 4Pack 260G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/02/2020 until 17/03/2020
Offer
Cadbury Creme Egg Ice Cream Cones 4X100ml
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionary & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.75
/100ml
Add Cadbury Creme Egg Ice Cream Cones 4X100ml
Add
add Cadbury Creme Egg Ice Cream Cones 4X100ml to basket
Showing
1-24
of
55 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(16)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Easter
(55)
Easter Lunch
(55)
Easter Lunch Desserts
(55)
Easter Lunch Desserts
(55)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(15)
Cadbury
(8)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low salt
(45)
Pescetarian
(45)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Mother's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close