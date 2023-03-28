We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Chicken & Turkey
Chicken & Turkey
Tesco Butter Basted Frozen Turkey Breast Joint 780G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Turkey
shelf
Clubcard Price
£5.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2023 until 08/05/2023
£6.50
£8.33/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Butter Basted Frozen Turkey Breast Joint 780G
Add
Clubcard Price
£5.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 28/03/2023 until 08/05/2023
Tesco British Whole Medium Chicken 1.2Kg -1.5Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Whole Chicken & Crowns
shelf
Clubcard Price
Any 3 for £10 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products
Offer valid for delivery from 15/03/2023 until 04/04/2023
£4.10
£3.42/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco British Whole Medium Chicken 1.2Kg -1.5Kg
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 3 for £10 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Meat Products
Offer valid for delivery from 15/03/2023 until 04/04/2023
Tesco Buttered Chicken Breast Joint 640G
Write a review
Rest of
Ready to Cook Chicken
shelf
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Ready To Cook & Bbq Products 620g-640g
Offer valid for delivery from 15/03/2023 until 04/04/2023
£6.00
£9.38/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Buttered Chicken Breast Joint 640G
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £8 Clubcard Price - Selected Tesco Ready To Cook & Bbq Products 620g-640g
Offer valid for delivery from 15/03/2023 until 04/04/2023
