Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Easter
Easter Eggs
Small Easter Eggs
Small Easter Eggs
Small Easter Eggs
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Small Easter
Eggs
(9)
4 Brands
Filter by
Kinnerton
(5)
Filter by
Cadbury
(2)
Filter by
Nestle
(1)
Filter by
Nestle
Milkybar
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(9)
Filter by
No egg
(9)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(9)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(9)
Filter by
No gluten
(8)
Filter by
Low salt
(5)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
No soya
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Paw Patrol Easter Egg & Meal Time Set
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Paw Patrol Easter Egg & Meal Time Set
Add
add Paw Patrol Easter Egg & Meal Time Set to basket
Peppa Pig Easter Egg & Meal Time Set 45G
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Peppa Pig Easter Egg & Meal Time Set 45G
Add
add Peppa Pig Easter Egg & Meal Time Set 45G to basket
Hot Wheels Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Toy Gift 45G
Write a review
£
5.00
£
11.12
/100g
Add Hot Wheels Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Toy Gift 45G
Add
add Hot Wheels Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Toy Gift 45G to basket
Help For Heroes Mug Egg & Buttons 95G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.22
/100g
Add Help For Heroes Mug Egg & Buttons 95G
Add
add Help For Heroes Mug Egg & Buttons 95G to basket
Kinnerton Character Egg & Bar Mix 62G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
2.42
/100g
Add Kinnerton Character Egg & Bar Mix 62G
Add
add Kinnerton Character Egg & Bar Mix 62G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg Heads Easter Egg 77G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.30
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg Heads Easter Egg 77G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg Heads Easter Egg 77G to basket
Milkybar Small Easter Egg 65G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.54
/100g
Add Milkybar Small Easter Egg 65G
Add
add Milkybar Small Easter Egg 65G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Egg & A Milk Chocolate Chunk 71G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.41
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Egg & A Milk Chocolate Chunk 71G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Egg & A Milk Chocolate Chunk 71G to basket
New
Nestle Milkybar Chicken In An Egg 100G
Half Price Was £2.00 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/03/2020 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Nestle Milkybar Chicken In An Egg 100G
Add
add Nestle Milkybar Chicken In An Egg 100G to basket
Half Price Was £2.00 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/03/2020 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Easter
(9)
Easter Eggs
(9)
Small Easter Eggs
(9)
Small Easter Eggs
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Kinnerton
(5)
Cadbury
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(9)
No egg
(9)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Mother's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close