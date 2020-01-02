Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Easter
Easter Eggs
Mini Easter Eggs
Mini Easter Eggs
Showing
1-24
of
44 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(13)
Filter by
Special Offers
(12)
1 Category
Filter by
Mini Easter
Eggs
(44)
12 Brands
Filter by
Cadbury
(21)
Filter by
Nestle
(7)
Filter by
Galaxy
(3)
Filter by
Ferrero
(2)
Filter by
Kinder
(2)
Filter by
Lindt
(2)
Filter by
Reese's
(2)
Filter by
Hersheys
(1)
Filter by
M&M's
(1)
Filter by
Mars
(1)
Filter by
Smarties
(1)
Filter by
Terrys
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(39)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(39)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(39)
Filter by
No egg
(33)
Filter by
Low salt
(28)
Filter by
No gluten
(27)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(17)
Filter by
No soya
(15)
Filter by
Kosher
(3)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(44)
Cadbury Mini Eggs Tin 319G
Write a review
£
5.00
£
1.57
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Eggs Tin 319G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Eggs Tin 319G to basket
New
Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G
Write a review
£
5.00
£
1.23
/100g
Add Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G
Add
add Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G to basket
New
Cadbury Minis Mix Milk Chocolate Eggs 272G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
1.48
/100g
Add Cadbury Minis Mix Milk Chocolate Eggs 272G
Add
add Cadbury Minis Mix Milk Chocolate Eggs 272G to basket
New
Cadbury Creme Eggs 12 Pack 475G
Write a review
£
3.95
£
0.83
/100g
Add Cadbury Creme Eggs 12 Pack 475G
Add
add Cadbury Creme Eggs 12 Pack 475G to basket
Cadbury Creme & Caramel Chocolate Eggs 474G
Write a review
£
3.95
£
0.83
/100g
Add Cadbury Creme & Caramel Chocolate Eggs 474G
Add
add Cadbury Creme & Caramel Chocolate Eggs 474G to basket
Galaxy Milk Chocolate Enchanted Eggs 175G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
1.43
/100g
Add Galaxy Milk Chocolate Enchanted Eggs 175G
Add
add Galaxy Milk Chocolate Enchanted Eggs 175G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg & Spoon Oreo 136G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.48
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg & Spoon Oreo 136G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg & Spoon Oreo 136G to basket
Milkybar White Chocolate Mini Eggs Pouch 270G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Milkybar White Chocolate Mini Eggs Pouch 270G
Add
add Milkybar White Chocolate Mini Eggs Pouch 270G to basket
New
Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Giant Bag 270G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Giant Bag 270G
Add
add Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Giant Bag 270G to basket
New
Cadbury Mini Egg Chocolate Egg 296G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.02
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Egg Chocolate Egg 296G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Egg Chocolate Egg 296G to basket
Reese's Peanut Butter Bunny Bag 100G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Reese's Peanut Butter Bunny Bag 100G
Add
add Reese's Peanut Butter Bunny Bag 100G to basket
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag 100G
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/01/2020 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag 100G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag 100G to basket
Any 2 for £3.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/01/2020 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Cadbury Creme Egg 5 X 40G Pack
Write a review
£
1.65
£
0.84
/100g
Add Cadbury Creme Egg 5 X 40G Pack
Add
add Cadbury Creme Egg 5 X 40G Pack to basket
Cadbury 5 Caramel Egg 195G
Write a review
£
1.65
£
0.85
/100g
Add Cadbury 5 Caramel Egg 195G
Add
add Cadbury 5 Caramel Egg 195G to basket
Cadbury Mini Eggs Pouch 385G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
1.04
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Eggs Pouch 385G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Eggs Pouch 385G to basket
Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G to basket
Ferrero Mini Eggs Cocoa 100G
Any 2 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 22/01/2020 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
2.50
£
2.50
/100g
Add Ferrero Mini Eggs Cocoa 100G
Add
add Ferrero Mini Eggs Cocoa 100G to basket
Any 2 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 22/01/2020 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Cadbury Mini Eggs 96G
2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/01/2020 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.57
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Eggs 96G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Eggs 96G to basket
2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 02/01/2020 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Ferrero Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100G
Any 2 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 22/01/2020 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
£
2.50
£
2.50
/100g
Add Ferrero Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100G
Add
add Ferrero Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100G to basket
Any 2 for £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 22/01/2020 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Mini Bunnies 66G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.52
/100g
Add Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Mini Bunnies 66G
Add
add Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Mini Bunnies 66G to basket
New
Malteaster Mini Bunnies Milk Chocolate Pouch 58G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.73
/100g
Add Malteaster Mini Bunnies Milk Chocolate Pouch 58G
Add
add Malteaster Mini Bunnies Milk Chocolate Pouch 58G to basket
Aero Peppemint Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 70G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.43
/100g
Add Aero Peppemint Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 70G
Add
add Aero Peppemint Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 70G to basket
New
Aero Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag 70G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.43
/100g
Add Aero Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag 70G
Add
add Aero Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag 70G to basket
New
Smarties Orange Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 80G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Smarties Orange Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 80G
Add
add Smarties Orange Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 80G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
44 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 20 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(13)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(12)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Easter
(44)
Easter Eggs
(44)
Mini Easter Eggs
(44)
Mini Easter Eggs
(44)
Filter by
BRAND
Cadbury
(21)
Nestle
(7)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(39)
Pescetarian
(39)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Mother's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close