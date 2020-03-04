Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Easter
Easter Eggs
Dark & White Chocolate Eggs
Dark & White Chocolate Eggs
Showing
1-16
of
16 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(10)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
1 Category
Filter by
Dark & White
Chocolate Eggs
(16)
7 Brands
Filter by
Lindt
(7)
Filter by
Thorntons
(3)
Filter by
Cadbury
(2)
Filter by
Ballintubber
(1)
Filter by
Green &
Black's
(1)
Filter by
Guylian
(1)
Filter by
Maltesers
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(16)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(16)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(16)
Filter by
Low salt
(15)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(13)
Filter by
No gluten
(13)
Filter by
No egg
(12)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(4)
Filter by
High fibre
(3)
Filter by
Organic
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(16)
Thorntons White Chocolate & Raspberry Egg 318G
Save £2.50 Was £12.50 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/03/2020 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
10.00
£
3.15
/100g
Add Thorntons White Chocolate & Raspberry Egg 318G
Add
add Thorntons White Chocolate & Raspberry Egg 318G to basket
Save £2.50 Was £12.50 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/03/2020 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 348G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
15.00
£
4.32
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 348G
Add
add Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 348G to basket
New
Maltesers White Chocolate Egg With White Truffles 287G
Save £2.00 Was £10.00 Now £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/03/2020 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
8.00
£
2.79
/100g
Add Maltesers White Chocolate Egg With White Truffles 287G
Add
add Maltesers White Chocolate Egg With White Truffles 287G to basket
Save £2.00 Was £10.00 Now £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/03/2020 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Thorntons Continental Dark Chocolate Egg With Dark Chocolate Selection 256G
Save £2.00 Was £10.00 Now £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/03/2020 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
8.00
£
3.13
/100g
Add Thorntons Continental Dark Chocolate Egg With Dark Chocolate Selection 256G
Add
add Thorntons Continental Dark Chocolate Egg With Dark Chocolate Selection 256G to basket
Save £2.00 Was £10.00 Now £8.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/03/2020 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Green & Black's Dark Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
10.00
£
2.90
/100g
Add Green & Black's Dark Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G
Add
add Green & Black's Dark Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G to basket
New
Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 285G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
8.00
£
2.81
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 285G
Add
add Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 285G to basket
New
Lindt Lindor Milk & White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 285G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
8.00
£
2.81
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Milk & White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 285G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Milk & White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 285G to basket
New
Lindt Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolates
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Lindt Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny 200G
Add
add Lindt Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny 200G to basket
Cadbury Original Darkmilk Chocolate Egg & A Bar 265G
Write a review
Rest of
Extra Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
6.00
£
2.27
/100g
Add Cadbury Original Darkmilk Chocolate Egg & A Bar 265G
Add
add Cadbury Original Darkmilk Chocolate Egg & A Bar 265G to basket
New
Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolates
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 200G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 200G to basket
New
Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolates
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 100G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 100G to basket
Cadbury Bournville Dark Hollow Chocolate Shell Egg 155G
Write a review
Rest of
Medium Easter Eggs
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.94
/100g
Add Cadbury Bournville Dark Hollow Chocolate Shell Egg 155G
Add
add Cadbury Bournville Dark Hollow Chocolate Shell Egg 155G to basket
New
Green & Blacks Dark Chocolate Thick Shell Easter Egg 165G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
5.00
£
3.04
/100g
Add Green & Blacks Dark Chocolate Thick Shell Easter Egg 165G
Add
add Green & Blacks Dark Chocolate Thick Shell Easter Egg 165G to basket
New
Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Shell Egg 285G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
8.00
£
28.08
/kg
Add Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Shell Egg 285G
Add
add Lindt Lindor 60% Dark Shell Egg 285G to basket
Thorntons Harry Hopalot White Chocolate 200G
Save £1.00 Was £5.00 Now £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/03/2020 until 24/03/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Thorntons Harry Hopalot White Chocolate 200G
Add
add Thorntons Harry Hopalot White Chocolate 200G to basket
Save £1.00 Was £5.00 Now £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/03/2020 until 24/03/2020
Offer
Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 10G
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolates
shelf
£
0.50
£
5.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 10G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 10G to basket
Any 3 for £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 26/12/2019 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Showing
1-16
of
16 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(10)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Easter
(16)
Easter Eggs
(16)
Dark & White Chocolate Eggs
(16)
Dark & White Chocolate Eggs
(16)
Filter by
BRAND
Lindt
(7)
Thorntons
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(16)
Pescetarian
(16)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Mother's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close