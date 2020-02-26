Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Easter
Easter Egg Hunt
Sharing Bags & Mini Eggs
Sharing Bags & Mini Eggs
Sharing Bags & Mini Eggs
Showing
1-18
of
18 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(9)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Sharing Bags &
Mini Eggs
(18)
12 Brands
Filter by
Cadbury
(5)
Filter by
Lindt
(2)
Filter by
Maynards
(2)
Filter by
Celebrations
(1)
Filter by
Ferrero
(1)
Filter by
Haribo
(1)
Filter by
M&M's
(1)
Filter by
Maltesers
(1)
Filter by
Nestle
(1)
Filter by
Reese's
(1)
Filter by
Smarties
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(14)
Filter by
No egg
(14)
Filter by
Halal
(13)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(13)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(13)
Filter by
No gluten
(9)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
Low fat
(3)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(3)
Filter by
No lactose
(3)
Filter by
No milk
(3)
Filter by
Kosher
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(18)
Cadbury Mini Eggs Tin 319G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.57
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Eggs Tin 319G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Eggs Tin 319G to basket
New
Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.23
/100g
Add Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G
Add
add Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G to basket
New
Cadbury Minis Mix Milk Chocolate Eggs 272G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.48
/100g
Add Cadbury Minis Mix Milk Chocolate Eggs 272G
Add
add Cadbury Minis Mix Milk Chocolate Eggs 272G to basket
New
Lindt Milk Chocolate Mini Easter Eggs Pack 200G
Save 50p Was £4.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 26/02/2020 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Egg Hunt Chocolates
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.75
/100g
Add Lindt Milk Chocolate Mini Easter Eggs Pack 200G
Add
add Lindt Milk Chocolate Mini Easter Eggs Pack 200G to basket
Save 50p Was £4.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 26/02/2020 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Malteaster Large Sharing Pouch 270G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Egg Hunt Chocolates
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.30
/100g
Add Malteaster Large Sharing Pouch 270G
Add
add Malteaster Large Sharing Pouch 270G to basket
Haribo Eggs Galore Party Size Mini Bags 480G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Egg Hunt Chocolates
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.73
/100g
Add Haribo Eggs Galore Party Size Mini Bags 480G
Add
add Haribo Eggs Galore Party Size Mini Bags 480G to basket
New
Celebrations Large Sharing Pouch 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Egg Hunt Chocolates
shelf
£
3.50
£
0.78
/100g
Add Celebrations Large Sharing Pouch 450G
Add
add Celebrations Large Sharing Pouch 450G to basket
M&M's Chocolate Eggs Large Sharing Pouch 315G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Egg Hunt Chocolates
shelf
£
3.50
£
1.12
/100g
Add M&M's Chocolate Eggs Large Sharing Pouch 315G
Add
add M&M's Chocolate Eggs Large Sharing Pouch 315G to basket
Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Carton 100G
Save 50p Was £4.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 26/02/2020 until 13/04/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Egg Hunt Chocolates
shelf
£
3.50
£
3.50
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Carton 100G
Add
add Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Carton 100G to basket
Save 50p Was £4.00 Now £3.50
Offer valid for delivery from 26/02/2020 until 13/04/2020
Offer
Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Giant Bag 270G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.12
/100g
Add Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Giant Bag 270G
Add
add Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Giant Bag 270G to basket
New
Reese's Peanut Butter Bunny Bag 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Reese's Peanut Butter Bunny Bag 100G
Add
add Reese's Peanut Butter Bunny Bag 100G to basket
Bassetts Soft Jellies Happinest 160G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolates
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.63
/100g
Add Bassetts Soft Jellies Happinest 160G
Add
add Bassetts Soft Jellies Happinest 160G to basket
New
Maynards Jelly Babies Chick 165G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolates
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.61
/100g
Add Maynards Jelly Babies Chick 165G
Add
add Maynards Jelly Babies Chick 165G to basket
Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Mini Bunnies 66G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.52
/100g
Add Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Mini Bunnies 66G
Add
add Kit Kat Bunny Milk Chocolate Mini Bunnies 66G to basket
New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 86G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.17
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 86G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 86G to basket
New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Daim Mini Eggs 86G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.17
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Daim Mini Eggs 86G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Daim Mini Eggs 86G to basket
New
Kinder Chocolate Milk Chocolate Bars 10 X 12.5G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Egg Hunt Chocolates
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.80
/100g
Add Kinder Chocolate Milk Chocolate Bars 10 X 12.5G
Add
add Kinder Chocolate Milk Chocolate Bars 10 X 12.5G to basket
Tesco Egg Hunt Basket 340G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Egg Hunt Chocolates
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.88
/100g
Add Tesco Egg Hunt Basket 340G
Add
add Tesco Egg Hunt Basket 340G to basket
Showing
1-18
of
18 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(9)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Easter
(18)
Easter Egg Hunt
(18)
Sharing Bags & Mini Eggs
(18)
Sharing Bags & Mini Eggs
(18)
Filter by
BRAND
Cadbury
(5)
Lindt
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low salt
(14)
No egg
(14)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Mother's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close