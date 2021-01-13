Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Valentine's Day
Delivery Saver
Easter
Easter Chocolates Treats
Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
Showing
1-24
of
27 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(4)
Filter by
Special Offers
(6)
1 Category
Filter by
Chocolate Bunnies
& Animals
(27)
10 Brands
Filter by
Lindt
(9)
Filter by
Cadbury
(4)
Filter by
Milkybar
(3)
Filter by
Ferrero
(2)
Filter by
Mars
(2)
Filter by
Nestle
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Aero
(1)
Filter by
Kinder
(1)
Filter by
Maltesers
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(24)
Filter by
Halal
(22)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(22)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(22)
Filter by
Low salt
(16)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(15)
Filter by
No gluten
(7)
Filter by
No soya
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(27)
Lindt Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Lindt Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny 200G
Add
add Lindt Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny 200G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 100G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 100G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk & Hazelnut 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk & Hazelnut 100G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk & Hazelnut 100G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
2.50
£
2.50
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 100G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 100G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Hollow Bunny 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Hollow Bunny 100G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Hollow Bunny 100G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Single Chocolate Treats
shelf
£
1.50
£
3.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 50G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 50G to basket
Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Hollow Figure 94G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.13
/100g
Add Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Hollow Figure 94G
Add
add Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Hollow Figure 94G to basket
Cadbury White Oreo Peter Rabbit Bunny 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Cadbury White Oreo Peter Rabbit Bunny 100G
Add
add Cadbury White Oreo Peter Rabbit Bunny 100G to basket
New
Milkybar White Chocolate Bunny 88G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.28
/100g
Add Milkybar White Chocolate Bunny 88G
Add
add Milkybar White Chocolate Bunny 88G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Hollow Bunny 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Single Chocolate Treats
shelf
£
1.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Hollow Bunny 50G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Hollow Bunny 50G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 200G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 200G to basket
Malteaster Mini Bunnies Milk Chocolate Pouch 58G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.73
/100g
Add Malteaster Mini Bunnies Milk Chocolate Pouch 58G
Add
add Malteaster Mini Bunnies Milk Chocolate Pouch 58G to basket
Kinder Milk Chocolate Easter Mini Figures 6 X 15G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.23
/100g
Add Kinder Milk Chocolate Easter Mini Figures 6 X 15G
Add
add Kinder Milk Chocolate Easter Mini Figures 6 X 15G to basket
Milkybar White Chocolate Bunny 17G
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
0.50
£
2.95
/100g
Add Milkybar White Chocolate Bunny 17G
Add
add Milkybar White Chocolate Bunny 17G to basket
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Offer
Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 10G
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
0.50
£
5.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 10G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny White Chocolate 10G to basket
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Offer
Maltesers Orange Chocolate Bunny 29G
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Single Chocolate Treats
shelf
£
0.50
£
1.73
/100g
Add Maltesers Orange Chocolate Bunny 29G
Add
add Maltesers Orange Chocolate Bunny 29G to basket
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Offer
Malteaster Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Single Chocolate Treats
shelf
£
0.50
£
1.73
/100g
Add Malteaster Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G
Add
add Malteaster Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G to basket
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Offer
Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Hollow Figure 18.5G
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
0.50
£
2.71
/100g
Add Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Hollow Figure 18.5G
Add
add Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Hollow Figure 18.5G to basket
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Offer
Tesco Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
0.89
£
0.89
/100g
Add Tesco Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny 100G
Add
add Tesco Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny 100G to basket
Tesco Milk Chocolate Bunnies 75G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
0.75
£
1.00
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Bunnies 75G
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Bunnies 75G to basket
New
Ferrero Rocher Squirrel 90G
Write a review
Rest of
Easter Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.34
/100g
Add Ferrero Rocher Squirrel 90G
Add
add Ferrero Rocher Squirrel 90G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 10G
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Single Chocolate Treats
shelf
£
0.50
£
5.00
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 10G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 10G to basket
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Offer
Showing
1-24
of
27 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 3 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(4)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(6)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Easter
(27)
Easter Chocolates Treats
(27)
Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
(27)
Chocolate Bunnies & Animals
(27)
Filter by
BRAND
Lindt
(9)
Cadbury
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(24)
Halal
(22)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Valentine's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close