Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Wine
Small Wine Bottles
Small Wine Bottles
Showing
1-24
of
46 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(9)
4 Categories
Filter by
Small Red Wine
Bottles
(14)
Filter by
Small White & Rose
Wine Bottles
(22)
Filter by
Small Champagne
Bottles
(2)
Filter by
Small Sparkling
Wine Bottles
(8)
23 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(6)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(4)
Filter by
Barefoot
(3)
Filter by
Blossom Hill
(3)
Filter by
Freixenet
(3)
Filter by
Other
(3)
Filter by
Echo Falls
(2)
Filter by
Hardys
(2)
Filter by
Isla Negra
(2)
Filter by
Jp Chenet
(2)
Filter by
O'jos
(2)
Filter by
Wolf Blass
(2)
Filter by
Yellow Tail
(2)
Filter by
Accolade
(1)
Filter by
Babycham
(1)
Filter by
Black Tower
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(14)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(12)
Filter by
No egg
(8)
Filter by
No gluten
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(8)
Filter by
No lactose
(7)
Filter by
No milk
(7)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
Vegan
(6)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(46)
Freixenet Italian Rose 20Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Small Sparkling Wine Bottles
shelf
£
3.50
£
17.50
/litre
Add Freixenet Italian Rose 20Cl
Add
add Freixenet Italian Rose 20Cl to basket
Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut 20Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Small Sparkling Wine Bottles
shelf
£
3.00
£
11.25
/75cl
Add Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut 20Cl
Add
add Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut 20Cl to basket
Tesco Finest Docg Valdobbiadene Prosecco 20Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Small Sparkling Wine Bottles
shelf
£
3.00
£
11.25
/75cl
Add Tesco Finest Docg Valdobbiadene Prosecco 20Cl
Add
add Tesco Finest Docg Valdobbiadene Prosecco 20Cl to basket
Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small White & Rose Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.25
£
9.03
/75cl
Add Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml
Add
add Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml to basket
Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small White & Rose Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.50
£
10.03
/75cl
Add Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml
Add
add Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml to basket
Babycham Sparkling Perry 4 X 200Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small Sparkling Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.80
£
2.63
/75cl
Add Babycham Sparkling Perry 4 X 200Ml
Add
add Babycham Sparkling Perry 4 X 200Ml to basket
Trivento Reserve Malbec 18.7Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Small Red Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.25
£
9.03
/75cl
Add Trivento Reserve Malbec 18.7Cl
Add
add Trivento Reserve Malbec 18.7Cl to basket
Freixenent Prosecco 20Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Small Sparkling Wine Bottles
shelf
£
3.50
£
13.13
/75cl
Add Freixenent Prosecco 20Cl
Add
add Freixenent Prosecco 20Cl to basket
Plaza Centro Prosecco Doc Brut 20Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Small Sparkling Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.50
£
9.38
/75cl
Add Plaza Centro Prosecco Doc Brut 20Cl
Add
add Plaza Centro Prosecco Doc Brut 20Cl to basket
Campo Viejo Tempranillo Rioja 187Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small Red Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.25
£
9.03
/75cl
Add Campo Viejo Tempranillo Rioja 187Ml
Add
add Campo Viejo Tempranillo Rioja 187Ml to basket
Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio 18.7Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Small White & Rose Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.00
£
8.03
/75cl
Add Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio 18.7Cl
Add
add Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio 18.7Cl to basket
Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay 187Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small White & Rose Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.25
£
9.03
/75cl
Add Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay 187Ml
Add
add Wolf Blass Yellow Label Chardonnay 187Ml to basket
Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon 187Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small Red Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.25
£
9.03
/75cl
Add Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon 187Ml
Add
add Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon 187Ml to basket
Barefoot Merlot 187Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small Red Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.00
£
8.03
/75cl
Add Barefoot Merlot 187Ml
Add
add Barefoot Merlot 187Ml to basket
Yellow Tail Shiraz 18.7Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Small Red Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.00
£
8.03
/75cl
Add Yellow Tail Shiraz 18.7Cl
Add
add Yellow Tail Shiraz 18.7Cl to basket
Tesco Finest Premier Cru Non Vintage Champagne 37.5Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Champagne
shelf
£
12.00
£
24.00
/75cl
Add Tesco Finest Premier Cru Non Vintage Champagne 37.5Cl
Add
add Tesco Finest Premier Cru Non Vintage Champagne 37.5Cl to basket
Tesco Italian Rose Blush 187Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small White & Rose Wine Bottles
shelf
£
1.75
£
7.02
/75cl
Add Tesco Italian Rose Blush 187Ml
Add
add Tesco Italian Rose Blush 187Ml to basket
Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 18.7Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Small White & Rose Wine Bottles
shelf
£
1.75
£
7.02
/75cl
Add Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 18.7Cl
Add
add Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 18.7Cl to basket
Blossom Hill Soft & Fruity 18.75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Small Red Wine Bottles
shelf
£
1.75
£
7.02
/75cl
Add Blossom Hill Soft & Fruity 18.75Cl
Add
add Blossom Hill Soft & Fruity 18.75Cl to basket
Tesco Pinot Grigio Igt 187Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small White & Rose Wine Bottles
shelf
£
1.75
£
7.02
/75cl
Add Tesco Pinot Grigio Igt 187Ml
Add
add Tesco Pinot Grigio Igt 187Ml to basket
Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small White & Rose Wine Bottles
shelf
£
2.00
£
8.03
/75cl
Add Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml
Add
add Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml to basket
Marques De Altillo Rioja 37.5Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Small Red Wine Bottles
shelf
£
3.25
£
6.50
/75cl
Add Marques De Altillo Rioja 37.5Cl
Add
add Marques De Altillo Rioja 37.5Cl to basket
Hardys Stamp Shiraz Cabernet 187Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small Red Wine Bottles
shelf
£
1.75
£
7.02
/75cl
Add Hardys Stamp Shiraz Cabernet 187Ml
Add
add Hardys Stamp Shiraz Cabernet 187Ml to basket
Hardys Stamp Chardonnay Semillon 187Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Small White & Rose Wine Bottles
shelf
£
1.75
£
7.02
/75cl
Add Hardys Stamp Chardonnay Semillon 187Ml
Add
add Hardys Stamp Chardonnay Semillon 187Ml to basket
Showing
1-24
of
46 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 22 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(9)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Drinks
(46)
Wine
(46)
Small Wine Bottles
(46)
Small Red Wine Bottles
(14)
Small White & Rose Wine Bottles
(22)
Small Champagne Bottles
(2)
Small Sparkling Wine Bottles
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(6)
Tesco Finest
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(14)
Vegetarian
(12)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close