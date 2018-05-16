We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Big Brand Deals
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Sports, Energy & Wellness Drinks
Wellbeing Drinks
Kefir
Kefir
Showing
1 to 2
of
2 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Kefir
(2)
1 Brand
Filter by
Bio-Tiful
Dairy
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
Low sugar
(2)
Filter by
No egg
(2)
Filter by
No gluten
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
Filter by
No soya
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(2)
Filter by
Vegan
(2)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Low salt
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(2)
Biotiful Plant Based Oat Kefir Strawberry 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Oat Drinks
shelf
£1.85
£7.40/litre
Quantity controls
Quantity of Biotiful Plant Based Oat Kefir Strawberry 250Ml
Add
Biotiful Oat Kefir Mango Drink 250Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Oat Drinks
shelf
£1.85
£0.74/100ml
Quantity controls
Quantity of Biotiful Oat Kefir Mango Drink 250Ml
Add
Showing
1 to 2
of
2 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Drinks
(2)
Sports, Energy & Wellness Drinks
(2)
Wellbeing Drinks
(2)
Kefir
(2)
Filter by
BRAND
Bio-Tiful Dairy
(2)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(2)
Lacto-vegetarian
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Big Brand Deals
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close