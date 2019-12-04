Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Milkshake
Ready To Drink Milkshakes
Chocolate Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Showing
1-6
of
6 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Chocolate
Milkshake
(6)
5 Brands
Filter by
Frijj
(2)
Filter by
Crusha
(1)
Filter by
Galaxy
(1)
Filter by
Mars
(1)
Filter by
Shaken Udder
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(5)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(5)
Filter by
Low salt
(5)
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
No soya
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(3)
Filter by
Low fat
(2)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(6)
Shaken Udder Chocolush Milkshake 330Ml
Write a review
£
1.35
£
0.41
/100ml
Add Shaken Udder Chocolush Milkshake 330Ml
Add
add Shaken Udder Chocolush Milkshake 330Ml to basket
Crusha Milkshake Mix Cookies & Cream 500Ml
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.40
/100ml
Add Crusha Milkshake Mix Cookies & Cream 500Ml
Add
add Crusha Milkshake Mix Cookies & Cream 500Ml to basket
New
Mars Refuel Sportscap Chocolate Milk Drink 376Ml
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.35
£
0.36
/100ml
Add Mars Refuel Sportscap Chocolate Milk Drink 376Ml
Add
add Mars Refuel Sportscap Chocolate Milk Drink 376Ml to basket
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Frijj Brownie Milkshake 400Ml
Save 25p Was £1.00 Now 75p
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.19
/100ml
Add Frijj Brownie Milkshake 400Ml
Add
add Frijj Brownie Milkshake 400Ml to basket
Save 25p Was £1.00 Now 75p
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Galaxy Chocolate Thick Shake 376Ml
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.35
£
0.36
/100ml
Add Galaxy Chocolate Thick Shake 376Ml
Add
add Galaxy Chocolate Thick Shake 376Ml to basket
Any 2 for £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Frijj Chocolate Milkshake 400Ml
Save 25p Was £1.00 Now 75p
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.19
/100ml
Add Frijj Chocolate Milkshake 400Ml
Add
add Frijj Chocolate Milkshake 400Ml to basket
Save 25p Was £1.00 Now 75p
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-6
of
6 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Drinks
(6)
Milkshake
(6)
Ready To Drink Milkshakes
(6)
Chocolate Milkshake
(6)
Filter by
BRAND
Frijj
(2)
Crusha
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(5)
Lacto-vegetarian
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close