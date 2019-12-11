Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Hot Chocolate & Malted Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Add Water
Add Water
Showing
1-13
of
13 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Add Water
(13)
4 Brands
Filter by
Options
(5)
Filter by
Galaxy
(4)
Filter by
Cadbury
(3)
Filter by
Aero
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(13)
Filter by
No egg
(13)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(13)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(13)
Filter by
No gluten
(12)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(5)
Filter by
No soya
(5)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(3)
Filter by
Low fat
(2)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
Filter by
Low calorie
(1)
Filter by
Low salt
(1)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(1)
Filter by
No caffeine
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(13)
Options White Chocolate Drink 220G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
1.82
/100g
Add Options White Chocolate Drink 220G
Add
add Options White Chocolate Drink 220G to basket
Options Instant Belgian Chocolate Drink 220G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
1.82
/100g
Add Options Instant Belgian Chocolate Drink 220G
Add
add Options Instant Belgian Chocolate Drink 220G to basket
Options Mint Madness Drink 220G
Write a review
£
4.00
£
1.82
/100g
Add Options Mint Madness Drink 220G
Add
add Options Mint Madness Drink 220G to basket
Aero Instant Hot Chocolate Drink 288G
Write a review
£
2.99
£
1.04
/100g
Add Aero Instant Hot Chocolate Drink 288G
Add
add Aero Instant Hot Chocolate Drink 288G to basket
Galaxy Light Style Hot Chocolate 180G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.67
/100g
Add Galaxy Light Style Hot Chocolate 180G
Add
add Galaxy Light Style Hot Chocolate 180G to basket
Galaxy Frothy Hot Chocolate Drink 275G
Write a review
£
2.60
£
0.95
/100g
Add Galaxy Frothy Hot Chocolate Drink 275G
Add
add Galaxy Frothy Hot Chocolate Drink 275G to basket
Cadbury Oreo Instant 260G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.16
/100g
Add Cadbury Oreo Instant 260G
Add
add Cadbury Oreo Instant 260G to basket
Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 400G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
0.63
/100g
Add Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 400G
Add
add Cadbury Instant Hot Chocolate Cocoa Powder 400G to basket
Galaxy Instant Hot Chocolate Drink 370G
Save 60p Was £2.60 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.54
/100g
Add Galaxy Instant Hot Chocolate Drink 370G
Add
add Galaxy Instant Hot Chocolate Drink 370G to basket
Save 60p Was £2.60 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Cadbury Hot Chocolate Instant Stickpack 28G
Write a review
£
0.32
£
1.15
/100g
Add Cadbury Hot Chocolate Instant Stickpack 28G
Add
add Cadbury Hot Chocolate Instant Stickpack 28G to basket
Options Instant Belgian Chocolate Sachet 11G
Write a review
£
0.40
£
3.64
/100g
Add Options Instant Belgian Chocolate Sachet 11G
Add
add Options Instant Belgian Chocolate Sachet 11G to basket
Options Instant Mint Madness Sachet 11G
Write a review
£
0.40
£
3.64
/100g
Add Options Instant Mint Madness Sachet 11G
Add
add Options Instant Mint Madness Sachet 11G to basket
Galaxy Instant Hot Chocolate Drink 25G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Showing
1-13
of
13 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Drinks
(13)
Hot Chocolate & Malted Drinks
(13)
Hot Chocolate
(13)
Add Water
(13)
Filter by
BRAND
Options
(5)
Galaxy
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(13)
No egg
(13)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close