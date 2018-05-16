We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
New ranges
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Father's Day Drinks
Father's Day Champagne & Prosecco
Father's Day Prosecco & Fizz
Father's Day Prosecco & Fizz
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Father's Day
Prosecco & Fizz
(8)
5 Brands
Filter by
Freixenet
(3)
Filter by
Gratien &
Meyer
(2)
Filter by
Canti
(1)
Filter by
Epoch
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(3)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(3)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Chapel Down Brut Non Vintage 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Sparkling Wine
shelf
£
22.00
£
22.00
/75cl
Add Chapel Down Brut Non Vintage 75Cl
Add
add Chapel Down Brut Non Vintage 75Cl to basket
Tesco Finest Vintage Cava 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Cava
shelf
£
9.00
£
9.00
/75cl
Add Tesco Finest Vintage Cava 75Cl
Add
add Tesco Finest Vintage Cava 75Cl to basket
Gratien & Meyer Cremant De Loire Brut Rose 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Sparkling Wine
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/75cl
Add Gratien & Meyer Cremant De Loire Brut Rose 75Cl
Add
add Gratien & Meyer Cremant De Loire Brut Rose 75Cl to basket
Gratien & Meyer Cremant De Loire Brut 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Sparkling Wine
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/75cl
Add Gratien & Meyer Cremant De Loire Brut 75Cl
Add
add Gratien & Meyer Cremant De Loire Brut 75Cl to basket
New
Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Prosecco
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/75cl
Add Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl
Add
add Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl to basket
Canti Prosecco Spumante 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Prosecco
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/75cl
Add Canti Prosecco Spumante 75Cl
Add
add Canti Prosecco Spumante 75Cl to basket
Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rose 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Sparkling Wine
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/75cl
Add Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rose 75Cl
Add
add Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rose 75Cl to basket
Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut Cava 75Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Cava
shelf
£
11.00
£
11.00
/75cl
Add Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut Cava 75Cl
Add
add Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut Cava 75Cl to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Drinks
(8)
Father's Day Drinks
(8)
Father's Day Champagne & Prosecco
(8)
Father's Day Prosecco & Fizz
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Freixenet
(3)
Gratien & Meyer
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(3)
Vegetarian
(3)
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
New ranges
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close