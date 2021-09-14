We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Great nights in
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Christmas Drinks
Beer, Cider & Lager
Speciality Beer
Speciality Beer
Showing
1 to 2
of
2 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Speciality
Beer
(2)
2 Brands
Filter by
Erdinger
(1)
Filter by
Leffe
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
Filter by
No soya
(2)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(2)
Erdinger Weissbier 500Ml
Any 4 for £6 Clubcard Price - Selected Beers 250ml-500ml
Offer valid for delivery from 14/09/2021 until 15/11/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat Beer
shelf
£
1.80
£
3.60
/litre
Add Erdinger Weissbier 500Ml
Add
add Erdinger Weissbier 500Ml to basket
Any 4 for £6 Clubcard Price - Selected Beers 250ml-500ml
Offer valid for delivery from 14/09/2021 until 15/11/2021
Clubcard Price
Leffe Blonde 4X330ml Bottle
Write a review
Rest of
Belgian Beer
shelf
£
5.00
£
3.79
/litre
Add Leffe Blonde 4X330ml Bottle
Add
add Leffe Blonde 4X330ml Bottle to basket
Showing
1 to 2
of
2 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Drinks
(2)
Christmas Drinks
(2)
Beer, Cider & Lager
(2)
Speciality Beer
(2)
Filter by
BRAND
Erdinger
(1)
Leffe
(1)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(2)
No lactose
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Great nights in
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close