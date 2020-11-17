Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Christmas
Finest Christmas
Finest Christmas Desserts & Bakes
Finest Christmas Desserts
Finest Christmas Desserts
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
1 Category
Filter by
Finest Christmas
Desserts
(8)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(7)
Filter by
Finest
Freefrom
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(8)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(4)
Filter by
Halal
(3)
Filter by
No gluten
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Sharing Cakes
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
8.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding 800G
Add
add Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding 800G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Tesco Finest Cherry Topped Christmas Pudding 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Sharing Cakes
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
5.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Cherry Topped Christmas Pudding 400G
Add
add Tesco Finest Cherry Topped Christmas Pudding 400G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Tesco Finest Hidden Clementine Christmas Pudding 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Sharing Cakes
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
5.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Hidden Clementine Christmas Pudding 400G
Add
add Tesco Finest Hidden Clementine Christmas Pudding 400G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Tesco Finest Toffee & Pecan Sponge 200G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/11/2020 until 07/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Large Sharing Cakes
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
1.25
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Toffee & Pecan Sponge 200G
Add
add Tesco Finest Toffee & Pecan Sponge 200G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/11/2020 until 07/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Tesco Finest Gingerbread & Butterscotch Bombe 227G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/11/2020 until 07/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Large Sharing Cakes
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
1.11
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Gingerbread & Butterscotch Bombe 227G
Add
add Tesco Finest Gingerbread & Butterscotch Bombe 227G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/11/2020 until 07/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Tesco Finest Free From Christmas Pudding 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Cakes
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
1.50
£
1.50
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Free From Christmas Pudding 100G
Add
add Tesco Finest Free From Christmas Pudding 100G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Sharing Cakes
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
1.50
£
1.50
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding 100G
Add
add Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding 100G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
Tesco Finest Chocolate Bombe 227G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/11/2020 until 07/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Large Sharing Cakes
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
1.11
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Chocolate Bombe 227G
Add
add Tesco Finest Chocolate Bombe 227G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/11/2020 until 07/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Christmas
(8)
Finest Christmas
(8)
Finest Christmas Desserts & Bakes
(8)
Finest Christmas Desserts
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco Finest
(7)
Finest Freefrom
(1)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low salt
(8)
Pescetarian
(8)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close