Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Christmas
Christmas Gifts
Stocking Fillers
Stocking Fillers
Stocking Fillers
Showing
1-24
of
27 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(15)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Stocking
Fillers
(27)
2 Brands
Filter by
Supplier
(16)
Filter by
Others
(11)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(27)
Desktop Duck Shoot
Write a review
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Desktop Duck Shoot
Add
add Desktop Duck Shoot to basket
Bike Multi Tool
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Bike Multi Tool
Add
add Bike Multi Tool to basket
New
Selfie Light
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Selfie Light
Add
add Selfie Light to basket
Neon Glow Line Light
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Neon Glow Line Light
Add
add Neon Glow Line Light to basket
Flip Football
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Flip Football
Add
add Flip Football to basket
Bike Wheel Leds
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Bike Wheel Leds
Add
add Bike Wheel Leds to basket
New
Make Your Own Concept Car
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Make Your Own Concept Car
Add
add Make Your Own Concept Car to basket
New
Pinball Coasters
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Pinball Coasters
Add
add Pinball Coasters to basket
Rubiks Cube Puzzle
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Rubiks Cube Puzzle
Add
add Rubiks Cube Puzzle to basket
New
Astro Light Usb Led Light
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Astro Light Usb Led Light
Add
add Astro Light Usb Led Light to basket
New
Modelling Charades
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Modelling Charades
Add
add Modelling Charades to basket
Space Race
Write a review
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Space Race
Add
add Space Race to basket
Flamingo Straws
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Flamingo Straws
Add
add Flamingo Straws to basket
New
Unicorn Poop Putty
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Unicorn Poop Putty
Add
add Unicorn Poop Putty to basket
New
Harmonica
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Harmonica
Add
add Harmonica to basket
Standasaurus
Write a review
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Standasaurus
Add
add Standasaurus to basket
New
Glow In The Dark Unicorns
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Glow In The Dark Unicorns
Add
add Glow In The Dark Unicorns to basket
Glow In The Dark Dinosaurs
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Glow In The Dark Dinosaurs
Add
add Glow In The Dark Dinosaurs to basket
Make Your Own Unicorn
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Make Your Own Unicorn
Add
add Make Your Own Unicorn to basket
New
Layered Pizza Puzzle
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Layered Pizza Puzzle
Add
add Layered Pizza Puzzle to basket
New
Frog Book Light
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Frog Book Light
Add
add Frog Book Light to basket
New
Handwarmers 2 Pack
Write a review
£
4.00
£
2.00
/each
Add Handwarmers 2 Pack
Add
add Handwarmers 2 Pack to basket
Tin Pin Bowling
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Tin Pin Bowling
Add
add Tin Pin Bowling to basket
New
Space Hopper Stress Ball
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Space Hopper Stress Ball
Add
add Space Hopper Stress Ball to basket
New
Showing
1-24
of
27 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 3 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(15)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Christmas
(27)
Christmas Gifts
(27)
Stocking Fillers
(27)
Stocking Fillers
(27)
Filter by
BRAND
Supplier
(16)
Others
(11)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close