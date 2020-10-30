Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Christmas
Christmas Gifts & Cards
Christmas Health & Beauty Gifts
Christmas Health & Beauty Gifts
Showing
1-24
of
105 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(6)
Filter by
Special Offers
(105)
3 Categories
Filter by
Gifts For Her
(75)
Filter by
Gifts For Him
(22)
Filter by
Gifts For Kids
(8)
22 Brands
Filter by
Baylis &
Harding
(32)
Filter by
Nivea
(16)
Filter by
Oliver Thomas
(6)
Filter by
Bulldog
(5)
Filter by
Dove
(5)
Filter by
Lynx
(5)
Filter by
Natural
Extracts
(5)
Filter by
White Grace
(5)
Filter by
Garnier
(4)
Filter by
So
(3)
Filter by
Star Wars
(3)
Filter by
Disney
(2)
Filter by
L'oreal
(2)
Filter by
L'oreal Men
(2)
Filter by
Leo Bancroft
(2)
Filter by
Lol Surprise
(2)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(105)
Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Slipper Set
£12.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
25.00
£
25.00
/each
Add Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Slipper Set
Add
add Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Slipper Set to basket
£12.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Natural Extracts Travel Wash Bag
£6.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Natural Extracts Travel Wash Bag
Add
add Natural Extracts Travel Wash Bag to basket
£6.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Oliver Thomas Travel Treasures Gift Set
£6.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Oliver Thomas Travel Treasures Gift Set
Add
add Oliver Thomas Travel Treasures Gift Set to basket
£6.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Natural Extracts Core Collection Gift Set
£5.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Natural Extracts Core Collection Gift Set
Add
add Natural Extracts Core Collection Gift Set to basket
£5.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
White Grace Fragrance Duo Gift Set 60Ml
£5.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
10.00
£
16.67
/100ml
Add White Grace Fragrance Duo Gift Set 60Ml
Add
add White Grace Fragrance Duo Gift Set 60Ml to basket
£5.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Oliver Thomas Pomegranate & Rhubarb Bathing Collection
£5.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Oliver Thomas Pomegranate & Rhubarb Bathing Collection
Add
add Oliver Thomas Pomegranate & Rhubarb Bathing Collection to basket
£5.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
White Grace Bath & Body Gift Set 350Ml
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
8.00
£
2.29
/100ml
Add White Grace Bath & Body Gift Set 350Ml
Add
add White Grace Bath & Body Gift Set 350Ml to basket
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Baylis & Harding Jojoba Vanilla & Almond Oil 2 Piece Cracker Set
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
8.00
£
8.00
/each
Add Baylis & Harding Jojoba Vanilla & Almond Oil 2 Piece Cracker Set
Add
add Baylis & Harding Jojoba Vanilla & Almond Oil 2 Piece Cracker Set to basket
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Natural Extracts Face Mask Trio Set
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
8.00
£
5.34
/100ml
Add Natural Extracts Face Mask Trio Set
Add
add Natural Extracts Face Mask Trio Set to basket
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Oliver Thomas Beauty Cracker 200Ml
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
8.00
£
4.00
/100ml
Add Oliver Thomas Beauty Cracker 200Ml
Add
add Oliver Thomas Beauty Cracker 200Ml to basket
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Oliver Thomas Handbag Secrets Gift Set
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
8.00
£
8.00
/100ml
Add Oliver Thomas Handbag Secrets Gift Set
Add
add Oliver Thomas Handbag Secrets Gift Set to basket
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Natural Extracts Hand & Body Core Collections
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Natural Extracts Hand & Body Core Collections
Add
add Natural Extracts Hand & Body Core Collections to basket
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Oliver Thomas Pomegranate & Rhubarb Bath Petals 54G
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
6.00
£
11.12
/100g
Add Oliver Thomas Pomegranate & Rhubarb Bath Petals 54G
Add
add Oliver Thomas Pomegranate & Rhubarb Bath Petals 54G to basket
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Lol Surprise Kitty Queen Hair Set
£3.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Kids
shelf
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Lol Surprise Kitty Queen Hair Set
Add
add Lol Surprise Kitty Queen Hair Set to basket
£3.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
White Grace Bath Salts 230G
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.74
/100g
Add White Grace Bath Salts 230G
Add
add White Grace Bath Salts 230G to basket
£2.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Wish Upon A Star Forest Friends Lip Balm 3 X 7G
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Kids
shelf
£
6.00
£
28.58
/100g
Add Wish Upon A Star Forest Friends Lip Balm 3 X 7G
Add
add Wish Upon A Star Forest Friends Lip Balm 3 X 7G to basket
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Natural Extracts Body Butter Duo Gift Set 100Ml
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Rest of shelf
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Choose something else?
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
Star Wars Lightsabar Bath & Body Wash Set
£2.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Kids
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.79
/100ml
Add Star Wars Lightsabar Bath & Body Wash Set
Add
add Star Wars Lightsabar Bath & Body Wash Set to basket
£2.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Oliver Thomas Bath Salts Bauble
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/100g
Add Oliver Thomas Bath Salts Bauble
Add
add Oliver Thomas Bath Salts Bauble to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Winter Wonderland Gown Set
£22.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
45.00
£
45.00
/each
Add Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Winter Wonderland Gown Set
Add
add Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Winter Wonderland Gown Set to basket
£22.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Gown Set
£22.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
45.00
£
45.00
/each
Add Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Gown Set
Add
add Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Gown Set to basket
£22.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Garnier Organic Rejuvinating Lavandin Trio
£16.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
32.00
£
32.00
/each
Add Garnier Organic Rejuvinating Lavandin Trio
Add
add Garnier Organic Rejuvinating Lavandin Trio to basket
£16.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
L'oreal Paris Rosy Ritual Gift Set
£15.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
30.00
£
30.00
/each
Add L'oreal Paris Rosy Ritual Gift Set
Add
add L'oreal Paris Rosy Ritual Gift Set to basket
£15.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Slipper Set
£12.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Gift Sets For Her
shelf
£
25.00
£
25.00
/each
Add Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Slipper Set
Add
add Baylis & Harding Sweet Mandarin & Grapefruit Slipper Set to basket
£12.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 30/10/2020 until 24/12/2020
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-24
of
105 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
4
5
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(6)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(105)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Christmas
(105)
Christmas Gifts & Cards
(105)
Christmas Health & Beauty Gifts
(105)
Gifts For Her
(75)
Gifts For Him
(22)
Gifts For Kids
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Baylis & Harding
(32)
Nivea
(16)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close