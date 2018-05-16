Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Christmas
Christmas Crackers & Home Decorations
Christmas Tableware
Disposable Christmas Plates
Disposable Christmas Plates
Showing
1-6
of
6 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Disposable
Christmas Plates
(6)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco
(6)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(6)
Tesco Christmas Flitter Reindeer Plate
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Flitter Reindeer Plate
Add
add Tesco Christmas Flitter Reindeer Plate to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Christmas Chilli Plate 23Cm 8 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
1.50
£
0.19
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Chilli Plate 23Cm 8 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Chilli Plate 23Cm 8 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Plate 23Cm 8 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
1.50
£
0.19
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Plate 23Cm 8 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Plate 23Cm 8 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Christmas Pudding Plate 8 Pack Red
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
1.50
£
0.19
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Pudding Plate 8 Pack Red
Add
add Tesco Christmas Pudding Plate 8 Pack Red to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Gold And Silver Star 23Cm Plate
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Gold And Silver Star 23Cm Plate
Add
add Tesco Gold And Silver Star 23Cm Plate to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Plate 23Cm 8 Pack
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
1.50
£
0.19
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Plate 23Cm 8 Pack
Add
add Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Plate 23Cm 8 Pack to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Showing
1-6
of
6 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Christmas
(6)
Christmas Crackers & Home Decorations
(6)
Christmas Tableware
(6)
Disposable Christmas Plates
(6)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(6)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close