Christmas Napkins

Showing 1-22 of 22 items
Filter by:
    Sort and filter (22)

    • Chilli Santa Folded Napkin

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.75
      £0.29/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

    • Tesco Gingerbread Napkin 3Ply 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

    • Tesco Bauble Napkin 3Ply 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      New

    • Tesco Christmas Postbox & Dogs Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

    • Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

    • Tesco Gold And Silver Star 33Cm Napkin

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £1.50/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      New

    • Tesco Tartan Christmas 33Cm Napkin 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

    • Tesco Christmas Sprouts Napkin 33Cm 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

    • Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

    • Tesco Christmas Fairisle Heart Die Cut Napkin 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

    • Tesco Christmas Napkin Green Tree 50 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.03/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      New

    • Tesco Ho Ho Ho Napkin 3Ply 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      New

    • Tesco Grey Snowflake Napkin 2Ply 50 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.03/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      New

    • Tesco Penguin Napkin 3Ply 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      New

    • Tesco Santa Paws Napkin 3Ply 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      New

    • Tesco Polar Bear Napkin 3Ply 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      New

    • Tesco Christmas Napkin Red Reindeer 50 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.03/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      New

    • Noel Navy Napkin 2Ply 50 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.03/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      New

    • Tesco Christmas Chilli Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

    • Tesco Christmas Robin Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £0.08/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

    • Tesco Christmas Pudding 33Cm Napkin

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £1.50/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      New

    • Tesco Christmas Luxe Flitter Reindeer 33Cm Napkin

      Write a review

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

      £ 1.50
      £1.50/each

      This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

    Showing 1-22 of 22 items
    Back to top

    Sort and filter

    Sort by

    Clear filters

    Filter by

    Special Offers (0)

    CATEGORY

    BRAND

    Lifestyle & Dietary

    Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.

    All Lifestyle & Dietary
    Cancel
    Done
    Checkout
    Products you add to your basket will appear here