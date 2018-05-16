Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Christmas
Christmas Crackers & Home Decorations
Christmas Room Decorations
Christmas Room Decorations
Showing
1-22
of
22 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(12)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Room
Decorations
(22)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(15)
Filter by
Supplier
(6)
Filter by
Widdop
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(22)
Christmas Arti Floral Bouqet Red
Write a review
Rest of
Artificial Flowers
shelf
£
14.00
£
14.00
/each
Add Christmas Arti Floral Bouqet Red
Add
add Christmas Arti Floral Bouqet Red to basket
Nordic Forest Hydrangea Bouquet
Write a review
Rest of
Diffusers
shelf
£
14.00
£
14.00
/each
Add Nordic Forest Hydrangea Bouquet
Add
add Nordic Forest Hydrangea Bouquet to basket
Tesco Christmas Stag Door Stop
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Tesco Christmas Stag Door Stop
Add
add Tesco Christmas Stag Door Stop to basket
Christmas Arti Floral Bouqet White
Write a review
Rest of
Artificial Flowers
shelf
£
14.00
£
14.00
/each
Add Christmas Arti Floral Bouqet White
Add
add Christmas Arti Floral Bouqet White to basket
New
Christmas Mini Arti Floral Red
Write a review
Rest of
Artificial Flowers
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Christmas Mini Arti Floral Red
Add
add Christmas Mini Arti Floral Red to basket
New
Christmas Mini Arti Floral White
Write a review
Rest of
Artificial Flowers
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Christmas Mini Arti Floral White
Add
add Christmas Mini Arti Floral White to basket
Tesco Merry Christmas Wooden String Battery Lights
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
8.00
£
8.00
/each
Add Tesco Merry Christmas Wooden String Battery Lights
Add
add Tesco Merry Christmas Wooden String Battery Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Large Tinsel Polar Bear Room Decorative
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Tesco Large Tinsel Polar Bear Room Decorative
Add
add Tesco Large Tinsel Polar Bear Room Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Light Up Jar
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Light Up Jar
Add
add Light Up Jar to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco White Flocked Penguin Room Decorative
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Tesco White Flocked Penguin Room Decorative
Add
add Tesco White Flocked Penguin Room Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Glistening Grace Nutcracker Room Decorative
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Tesco Glistening Grace Nutcracker Room Decorative
Add
add Tesco Glistening Grace Nutcracker Room Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Silver Stag Room Decorative
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Tesco Silver Stag Room Decorative
Add
add Tesco Silver Stag Room Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Gold Stag Room Decorative
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Tesco Gold Stag Room Decorative
Add
add Tesco Gold Stag Room Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Tinsel Nutcracker Room Decorative
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
4.50
£
4.50
/each
Add Tesco Tinsel Nutcracker Room Decorative
Add
add Tesco Tinsel Nutcracker Room Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Silver Star Wire Tree
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Tesco Silver Star Wire Tree
Add
add Tesco Silver Star Wire Tree to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Glistening Grace Merry Christmas Sign
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Tesco Glistening Grace Merry Christmas Sign
Add
add Tesco Glistening Grace Merry Christmas Sign to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
Tesco Gold Merry Christmas Sign Room Decorative
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Tesco Gold Merry Christmas Sign Room Decorative
Add
add Tesco Gold Merry Christmas Sign Room Decorative to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Glistening Grace Light Up Dome
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Glistening Grace Light Up Dome
Add
add Tesco Glistening Grace Light Up Dome to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Frosted Forest Light Up Dome
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Tesco Frosted Forest Light Up Dome
Add
add Tesco Frosted Forest Light Up Dome to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco 4 Pack Cinnamon Berry Sticks
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
3.00
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco 4 Pack Cinnamon Berry Sticks
Add
add Tesco 4 Pack Cinnamon Berry Sticks to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Snow Spray 150Ml & 8 Stencils
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
2.50
£
2.50
/each
Add Snow Spray 150Ml & 8 Stencils
Add
add Snow Spray 150Ml & 8 Stencils to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Tesco Robin Pick
Write a review
Rest of
Room Decorations
shelf
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Tesco Robin Pick
Add
add Tesco Robin Pick to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.
New
Showing
1-22
of
22 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(12)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Christmas
(22)
Christmas Crackers & Home Decorations
(22)
Christmas Room Decorations
(22)
Room Decorations
(22)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(15)
Supplier
(6)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close