Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Christmas
Christmas Crackers & Home Decorations
Christmas Crackers, Decorations & Lights
Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights
Showing
1-23
of
23 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(14)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Christmas
Lights
(23)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco
(23)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(23)
Tesco 500 Mfunction Warm White Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
19.50
£
19.50
/each
Add Tesco 500 Mfunction Warm White Lights
Add
add Tesco 500 Mfunction Warm White Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco 200 Mfunction Bright White Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Tesco 200 Mfunction Bright White Lights
Add
add Tesco 200 Mfunction Bright White Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 300 Mfunction Warm White Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
14.50
£
14.50
/each
Add Tesco 300 Mfunction Warm White Lights
Add
add Tesco 300 Mfunction Warm White Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 300 Mfunction Bright White Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
14.50
£
14.50
/each
Add Tesco 300 Mfunction Bright White Lights
Add
add Tesco 300 Mfunction Bright White Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco 500 Mfunction Multi-Coloured Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
19.50
£
19.50
/each
Add Tesco 500 Mfunction Multi-Coloured Lights
Add
add Tesco 500 Mfunction Multi-Coloured Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco 500 Mfunction Bright White Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
19.50
£
19.50
/each
Add Tesco 500 Mfunction Bright White Lights
Add
add Tesco 500 Mfunction Bright White Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco 200 Mfunction Multi-Coloured Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
6.00
£
6.00
/each
Add Tesco 200 Mfunction Multi-Coloured Lights
Add
add Tesco 200 Mfunction Multi-Coloured Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 300 Mfunction Multi-Coloured Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
14.50
£
14.50
/each
Add Tesco 300 Mfunction Multi-Coloured Lights
Add
add Tesco 300 Mfunction Multi-Coloured Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 200 Mfunction Warm White Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
9.00
£
9.00
/each
Add Tesco 200 Mfunction Warm White Lights
Add
add Tesco 200 Mfunction Warm White Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco 200 Battery Bright White Timer Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
7.90
£
7.90
/each
Add Tesco 200 Battery Bright White Timer Lights
Add
add Tesco 200 Battery Bright White Timer Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco 100 Battery Multi-Coloured Timer Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
5.90
£
5.90
/each
Add Tesco 100 Battery Multi-Coloured Timer Lights
Add
add Tesco 100 Battery Multi-Coloured Timer Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 100 Battery Bright White Timer Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
5.90
£
5.90
/each
Add Tesco 100 Battery Bright White Timer Lights
Add
add Tesco 100 Battery Bright White Timer Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco 200 Battery Warm White Timer Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
7.90
£
7.90
/each
Add Tesco 200 Battery Warm White Timer Lights
Add
add Tesco 200 Battery Warm White Timer Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 100 Battery Warm White Timer Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
5.90
£
5.90
/each
Add Tesco 100 Battery Warm White Timer Lights
Add
add Tesco 100 Battery Warm White Timer Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 100 Neon Berry Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
7.90
£
7.90
/each
Add Tesco 100 Neon Berry Lights
Add
add Tesco 100 Neon Berry Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 100 Red Berry Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
7.90
£
7.90
/each
Add Tesco 100 Red Berry Lights
Add
add Tesco 100 Red Berry Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco 160 Static Warm White Icicle Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
9.90
£
9.90
/each
Add Tesco 160 Static Warm White Icicle Lights
Add
add Tesco 160 Static Warm White Icicle Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 100 Battery Warm White Fairy Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
4.95
£
4.95
/each
Add Tesco 100 Battery Warm White Fairy Lights
Add
add Tesco 100 Battery Warm White Fairy Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 100 Mfunction Warm White Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
3.75
£
3.75
/each
Add Tesco 100 Mfunction Warm White Lights
Add
add Tesco 100 Mfunction Warm White Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 100 White Crackle Berry Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
7.90
£
7.90
/each
Add Tesco 100 White Crackle Berry Lights
Add
add Tesco 100 White Crackle Berry Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
Tesco 200 Static Warm & Bright White Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
5.50
£
5.50
/each
Add Tesco 200 Static Warm & Bright White Lights
Add
add Tesco 200 Static Warm & Bright White Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 200 Static Neon Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
5.50
£
5.50
/each
Add Tesco 200 Static Neon Lights
Add
add Tesco 200 Static Neon Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Tesco 20 Battery Multi-Coloured Lights
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
£
1.70
£
0.09
/each
Add Tesco 20 Battery Multi-Coloured Lights
Add
add Tesco 20 Battery Multi-Coloured Lights to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.
New
Showing
1-23
of
23 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(14)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Christmas
(23)
Christmas Crackers & Home Decorations
(23)
Christmas Crackers, Decorations & Lights
(23)
Christmas Lights
(23)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(23)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close