Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Christmas
Christmas Chocolates, Sweets & Biscuits
Christmas Chocolates & Sweets
Advent Calendars
Advent Calendars
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Advent
Calendars
(10)
6 Brands
Filter by
Lindt
(3)
Filter by
Cadbury
(2)
Filter by
Maltesers
(2)
Filter by
Celebrations
(1)
Filter by
Other
(1)
Filter by
Thorntons
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(10)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(10)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(10)
Filter by
No egg
(7)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(5)
Filter by
Low salt
(4)
Filter by
Kosher
(2)
Filter by
No gluten
(2)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(10)
Lindt Lindor Advent Calendar 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
10.00
£
3.34
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Advent Calendar 300G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Advent Calendar 300G to basket
Celebrations Giant Advent Calendar 230G
Write a review
£
8.00
£
3.48
/100g
Add Celebrations Giant Advent Calendar 230G
Add
add Celebrations Giant Advent Calendar 230G to basket
Maltesers Milk & White Truffles Mixed Chocolate Adv/Cal 218
Write a review
Rest of
Every Day Boxed Chocolate
shelf
£
8.00
£
3.67
/100g
Add Maltesers Milk & White Truffles Mixed Chocolate Adv/Cal 218
Add
add Maltesers Milk & White Truffles Mixed Chocolate Adv/Cal 218 to basket
Cadbury Fredo Workshop 3D Advent Calendar 308G
Write a review
Rest of
Every Day Boxed Chocolate
shelf
£
8.00
£
2.60
/100g
Add Cadbury Fredo Workshop 3D Advent Calendar 308G
Add
add Cadbury Fredo Workshop 3D Advent Calendar 308G to basket
Lindt Advent Calendar 160G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
5.00
£
3.13
/100g
Add Lindt Advent Calendar 160G
Add
add Lindt Advent Calendar 160G to basket
Cadbury Chunk Advent Calendar 258G
Write a review
Rest of
Every Day Boxed Chocolate
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.94
/100g
Add Cadbury Chunk Advent Calendar 258G
Add
add Cadbury Chunk Advent Calendar 258G to basket
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Advent Calendar 109G
Write a review
Rest of
Every Day Boxed Chocolate
shelf
£
4.00
£
3.67
/100g
Add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Advent Calendar 109G
Add
add Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Advent Calendar 109G to basket
Thorntons Advent Calendar 93G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.62
/100g
Add Thorntons Advent Calendar 93G
Add
add Thorntons Advent Calendar 93G to basket
Merryteaser Advent Calendar 108G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.86
/100g
Add Merryteaser Advent Calendar 108G
Add
add Merryteaser Advent Calendar 108G to basket
Real Advent Calendar Milk Chocolate 85G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Boxes
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.71
/100g
Add Real Advent Calendar Milk Chocolate 85G
Add
add Real Advent Calendar Milk Chocolate 85G to basket
Showing
1-10
of
10 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Christmas
(10)
Christmas Chocolates, Sweets & Biscuits
(10)
Christmas Chocolates & Sweets
(10)
Advent Calendars
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Lindt
(3)
Cadbury
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(10)
Pescetarian
(10)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close