Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Christmas
Christmas Beer, Wine & Spirits
Christmas Alcohol Gift Sets
Wine Gift Sets
Wine Gift Sets
Showing
1-16
of
16 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
1 Category
Filter by
Wine Gift
Sets
(16)
8 Brands
Filter by
Blue Tree
(7)
Filter by
Gift Creation
(3)
Filter by
Bacardi
(1)
Filter by
Bucks Fizz
(1)
Filter by
Freixenet
(1)
Filter by
Other
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Filter by
Vino Nobile
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
No gluten
(5)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(4)
Filter by
No lactose
(3)
Filter by
No milk
(3)
Filter by
No soya
(3)
Filter by
Low alcohol
(1)
Filter by
No alcohol
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(16)
Tesco Finest Port And Cheesboard Gift
Was £15.00 Then £13.00 Now £11.00 Save £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
11.00
£
11.00
/each
Add Tesco Finest Port And Cheesboard Gift
Add
add Tesco Finest Port And Cheesboard Gift to basket
Was £15.00 Then £13.00 Now £11.00 Save £4.00
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
Prosecco & Flute Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Prosecco & Flute Gift Set
Add
add Prosecco & Flute Gift Set to basket
Gourmet Cocktail Champagne And Prosecco Toppers
Was £5.00 Then £4.00 Now £3.00 Save £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Gourmet Cocktail Champagne And Prosecco Toppers
Add
add Gourmet Cocktail Champagne And Prosecco Toppers to basket
Was £5.00 Then £4.00 Now £3.00 Save £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
Be With You In A Prosecco Gift Set
Save £1.00 Was £6.00 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Be With You In A Prosecco Gift Set
Add
add Be With You In A Prosecco Gift Set to basket
Save £1.00 Was £6.00 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
Hidden Cellar Pimp Your Prosecco Set
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
15.00
£
15.00
/each
Add Hidden Cellar Pimp Your Prosecco Set
Add
add Hidden Cellar Pimp Your Prosecco Set to basket
Fizz Selection Gift Set 4X200ml
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
6.00
£
5.63
/75cl
Add Fizz Selection Gift Set 4X200ml
Add
add Fizz Selection Gift Set 4X200ml to basket
Red Wine And Stemless Glasses Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
12.00
£
12.00
/each
Add Red Wine And Stemless Glasses Gift Set
Add
add Red Wine And Stemless Glasses Gift Set to basket
Snowball 113Ml & 2 Truffles Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Snowball 113Ml & 2 Truffles Gift Set
Add
add Snowball 113Ml & 2 Truffles Gift Set to basket
Bucks Fizz 20Cl & 2 Truffles Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Bucks Fizz 20Cl & 2 Truffles Gift Set
Add
add Bucks Fizz 20Cl & 2 Truffles Gift Set to basket
Chambord & Prosecco Gift Pack
Save £2.00 Was £12.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Chambord & Prosecco Gift Pack
Add
add Chambord & Prosecco Gift Pack to basket
Save £2.00 Was £12.00 Now £10.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 01/01/2020
Offer
Canti Prosecco & Truffles Goody Bag Gift Set
Save £1.00 Was £6.00 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Canti Prosecco & Truffles Goody Bag Gift Set
Add
add Canti Prosecco & Truffles Goody Bag Gift Set to basket
Save £1.00 Was £6.00 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 28/11/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
Vino Chic Wine Glass & Semillon Wine Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Vino Chic Wine Glass & Semillon Wine Gift Set
Add
add Vino Chic Wine Glass & Semillon Wine Gift Set to basket
Babycham Bauble & Glass Gift Set
Was £5.00 Then £4.50 Now £4.00 Save £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Babycham Bauble & Glass Gift Set
Add
add Babycham Bauble & Glass Gift Set to basket
Was £5.00 Then £4.50 Now £4.00 Save £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
Strictly Come Dancing Girls Night In Giftset
Save £1.00 Was £6.00 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Strictly Come Dancing Girls Night In Giftset
Add
add Strictly Come Dancing Girls Night In Giftset to basket
Save £1.00 Was £6.00 Now £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 18/12/2019 until 27/12/2019
Offer
World Wine Selection 4X187ml
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add World Wine Selection 4X187ml
Add
add World Wine Selection 4X187ml to basket
Freixenet & Truffles Gift Set
Write a review
Rest of
Wine Gift Sets
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Freixenet & Truffles Gift Set
Add
add Freixenet & Truffles Gift Set to basket
Showing
1-16
of
16 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(7)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Christmas
(16)
Christmas Beer, Wine & Spirits
(16)
Christmas Alcohol Gift Sets
(16)
Wine Gift Sets
(16)
Filter by
BRAND
Blue Tree
(7)
Gift Creation
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(5)
No gluten
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close