We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Back to School
Delivery Saver
Christmas
Chocolates, Sweets & Biscuits
Chocolate Tubs & Tins
Chocolate Tubs & Tins
Chocolate Tubs & Tins
Showing
1 to 5
of
5 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Chocolate Tubs
& Tins
(5)
4 Brands
Filter by
Cadbury
(2)
Filter by
Celebrations
(1)
Filter by
Lindt
(1)
Filter by
Quality Street
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(4)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(4)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Low salt
(2)
Filter by
No egg
(2)
Filter by
No gluten
(2)
Filter by
Kosher
(1)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Quality Street Chocolate Tub 600G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Tubs & Sweet Tubs
shelf
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Chocolate Tub 600g Or 650g
Offer valid for delivery from 27/07/2022 until 30/09/2022
£4.00
£0.67/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Quality Street Chocolate Tub 600G
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Chocolate Tub 600g Or 650g
Offer valid for delivery from 27/07/2022 until 30/09/2022
Lindt Festive Selection Tin Christmas Chocolate 400G
Write a review
£10.00
£2.50/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Lindt Festive Selection Tin Christmas Chocolate 400G
Add
Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Tubs & Sweet Tubs
shelf
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Chocolate Tub 600g Or 650g
Offer valid for delivery from 27/07/2022 until 30/09/2022
£4.00
£0.67/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Chocolate Tub 600g Or 650g
Offer valid for delivery from 27/07/2022 until 30/09/2022
Cadbury Roses Tub 600G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Tubs & Sweet Tubs
shelf
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Chocolate Tub 600g Or 650g
Offer valid for delivery from 27/07/2022 until 30/09/2022
£4.00
£0.67/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Cadbury Roses Tub 600G
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Chocolate Tub 600g Or 650g
Offer valid for delivery from 27/07/2022 until 30/09/2022
Celebrations Tub 650G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Tubs & Sweet Tubs
shelf
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Chocolate Tub 600g Or 650g
Offer valid for delivery from 27/07/2022 until 30/09/2022
£4.00
£0.62/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Celebrations Tub 650G
Add
Clubcard Price
Any 2 for £7 Clubcard Price - Selected Chocolate Tub 600g Or 650g
Offer valid for delivery from 27/07/2022 until 30/09/2022
Showing
1 to 5
of
5 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Christmas
(5)
Chocolates, Sweets & Biscuits
(5)
Chocolate Tubs & Tins
(5)
Chocolate Tubs & Tins
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Cadbury
(2)
Celebrations
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(4)
Pescetarian
(4)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Back to School
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close