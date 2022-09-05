We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Back to School
Delivery Saver
Christmas
Chocolates, Sweets & Biscuits
Biscuits
Christmas Biscuits
Christmas Biscuits
Showing
1 to 7
of
7 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Christmas
Biscuits
(7)
4 Brands
Filter by
Fox's
(2)
Filter by
Mcvitie's
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Bahlsen
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(5)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
No egg
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(7)
Tesco Chocolatey Biscuit Selection 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Biscuit Selection
shelf
£4.00
£0.89/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Chocolatey Biscuit Selection 450G
Add
Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Selection 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Biscuit Selection
shelf
£4.00
£0.89/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Selection 450G
Add
Fox's Fabulous Viennese Biscuit Selection 350G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£3.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/09/2022 until 11/09/2022
£4.00
£1.15/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Fox's Fabulous Viennese Biscuit Selection 350G
Add
Clubcard Price
£3.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/09/2022 until 11/09/2022
Mcvitie's Victoria Finest Biscuit Selection 550G
Write a review
£4.00
£0.73/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Mcvitie's Victoria Finest Biscuit Selection 550G
Add
Fox's Classic Biscuit Selection 550G
Write a review
Rest of
Seasonal Biscuits
shelf
£4.00
£0.73/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Fox's Classic Biscuit Selection 550G
Add
Bahlsen Baileys Choco Leibniz Biscuits 135G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/09/2022 until 11/09/2022
£1.60
£1.19/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Bahlsen Baileys Choco Leibniz Biscuits 135G
Add
Clubcard Price
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/09/2022 until 11/09/2022
Mcvitie's Family Circle Biscuits 310G
Write a review
£1.50
£0.48/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Mcvitie's Family Circle Biscuits 310G
Add
Showing
1 to 7
of
7 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Christmas
(7)
Chocolates, Sweets & Biscuits
(7)
Biscuits
(7)
Christmas Biscuits
(7)
Filter by
BRAND
Fox's
(2)
Mcvitie's
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(5)
Pescetarian
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Back to School
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close