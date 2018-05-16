We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Bakery
Halloween Bakery
Cakes & Biscuits
Halloween Cakes & Biscuits
Halloween Cakes & Biscuits
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Halloween Cakes &
Biscuits
(6)
4 Brands
Filter by
Cadbury
(2)
Filter by
Mr Kipling
(2)
Filter by
Soreen
(1)
Filter by
Thorntons
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(6)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(1)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(6)
Cadbury Pumpkin Patch Cakes 4 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Small Cakes, Bites & Slices
shelf
£2.00
£0.50/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Cadbury Pumpkin Patch Cakes 4 Pack
Add
Mr Kipling 8 Fiendish Fancies
Write a review
Rest of
Cake Bites
shelf
£1.50
£0.19/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Mr Kipling 8 Fiendish Fancies
Add
Soreen 5 Toffee Apple Lunchbox Loaves
Write a review
Rest of
Small Cakes, Bites & Slices
shelf
£1.25
£0.83/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Soreen 5 Toffee Apple Lunchbox Loaves
Add
Cadbury Mini Bonfire Logs Honeycomb 5 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cake Bars & Mini Rolls
shelf
£1.00
£0.20/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Cadbury Mini Bonfire Logs Honeycomb 5 Pack
Add
Kipling Toffee Terror Whirls 6 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cake Bites
shelf
£1.00
£0.17/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Kipling Toffee Terror Whirls 6 Pack
Add
Thorntons Toffee Apple Caramel Shortcakes Bites 8 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cake Bars & Mini Rolls
shelf
£1.00
£0.12/each
Quantity controls
Quantity of Thorntons Toffee Apple Caramel Shortcakes Bites 8 Pack
Add
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Bakery
(6)
Halloween Bakery
(6)
Cakes & Biscuits
(6)
Halloween Cakes & Biscuits
(6)
Filter by
BRAND
Cadbury
(2)
Mr Kipling
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(6)
Pescetarian
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close