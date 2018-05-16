Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Baby
Baby & Toddler Food
Stage 3 (10+ months)
Baby & Toddler Jar Meals, Stage 3
Baby & Toddler Jar Meals, Stage 3
Showing
1-6
of
6 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Baby & Toddler Jar
Meals, Stage 3
(6)
1 Brand
Filter by
Cow & Gate
(6)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No lactose
(5)
Filter by
No milk
(5)
Filter by
No egg
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(4)
Filter by
Halal
(1)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(6)
Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese Jar 250G 10 Mth+
Write a review
£
0.85
£
3.40
/kg
Add Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese Jar 250G 10 Mth+
Add
add Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese Jar 250G 10 Mth+ to basket
Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Cheesy Broccoli Bake 250G Jar
Write a review
£
0.85
£
3.40
/kg
Add Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Cheesy Broccoli Bake 250G Jar
Add
add Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Cheesy Broccoli Bake 250G Jar to basket
Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Courgette & Tuna Pasta 250G
Write a review
£
0.85
£
3.40
/kg
Add Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Courgette & Tuna Pasta 250G
Add
add Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Courgette & Tuna Pasta 250G to basket
Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Chicken & Tomato Risotto 250G Jar
Write a review
£
0.85
£
3.40
/kg
Add Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Chicken & Tomato Risotto 250G Jar
Add
add Cow & Gate 10Mth+ Chicken & Tomato Risotto 250G Jar to basket
Cow & Gate Stage 3 Vegetable & Turkey Risotto 250G Jar
Write a review
£
0.85
£
3.40
/kg
Add Cow & Gate Stage 3 Vegetable & Turkey Risotto 250G Jar
Add
add Cow & Gate Stage 3 Vegetable & Turkey Risotto 250G Jar to basket
Cow & Gate Vegetable & Turkey Casserole 250G
Write a review
£
0.85
£
6.08
/kg DR.WT
Add Cow & Gate Vegetable & Turkey Casserole 250G
Add
add Cow & Gate Vegetable & Turkey Casserole 250G to basket
Showing
1-6
of
6 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Baby
(6)
Baby & Toddler Food
(6)
Stage 3 (10+ months)
(6)
Baby & Toddler Jar Meals, Stage 3
(6)
Filter by
BRAND
Cow & Gate
(6)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No lactose
(5)
No milk
(5)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close