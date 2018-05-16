Baby & Toddler Snacks, Rusks & Wafers

Regular price £2.20, Clubcard Price £1.75. Offer valid from 07/10 until 17/11. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.
Regular price £2.20, Clubcard Price £1.75. Offer valid from 07/10 until 17/11. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.
Regular price £2.20, Clubcard Price £1.75. Offer valid from 07/10 until 17/11. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.
Regular price £2.20, Clubcard Price £1.75. Offer valid from 07/10 until 17/11. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.
Regular price £2.20, Clubcard Price £1.75. Offer valid from 07/10 until 17/11. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.
Regular price £2.20, Clubcard Price £1.75. Offer valid from 07/10 until 17/11. If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.