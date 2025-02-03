Remington Mens Multi-grooming Kit G10 Graphite Series

Say goodbye to cluttered countertops and hello to the grooming tool that can do it all. With 5 versatile attachments, the G10 Graphite Series Multi-grooming Kit can handle all of your styling needs, no compromise. The main blade is perfect for full body trimming and you’re guaranteed a smooth and comfortable glide, thanks to the graphite engineered coating. The linear nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer allows you to safely trim those troublesome stray hairs. Other options include a dual adjustable comb (2-20mm), and 1.5 & 3mm fixed combs, which make achieving your desired look easier than ever.

5 attachments for all over styling 40 minutes cordless usage USB rechargeable

Sold by Spectrum Brands (UK) Limited