Marketplace.
image 1 of Remington Mens Multi-grooming Kit G10 Graphite Series

Remington Mens Multi-grooming Kit G10 Graphite Series

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by Spectrum Brands (UK) Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Remington Mens Multi-grooming Kit G10 Graphite Series
Say goodbye to cluttered countertops and hello to the grooming tool that can do it all. With 5 versatile attachments, the G10 Graphite Series Multi-grooming Kit can handle all of your styling needs, no compromise. The main blade is perfect for full body trimming and you’re guaranteed a smooth and comfortable glide, thanks to the graphite engineered coating. The linear nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer allows you to safely trim those troublesome stray hairs. Other options include a dual adjustable comb (2-20mm), and 1.5 & 3mm fixed combs, which make achieving your desired look easier than ever.
5 attachments for all over styling40 minutes cordless usageUSB rechargeable
Sold by Spectrum Brands (UK) Limited

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here