Wildlife Yo-Yos - Fox, Lion (Pk 2)
Nature-loving littlens can learn cool new tricks with these wooden Wildlife Yo-Yos, featuring a smooth action and adorable animal illustrations. The yo yos come as a pack of two, including friendly fox and lion designs.
Yo yos help kids develop fine and gross motor skills, hand-eye coordination, focus, and concentration. As they practise new tricks, children will also learn about the rewards that come from a little patience and perseverance!
Part of our budget-friendly pocket money toys range. Made from premium quality and sustainable FSC® Certified wood. Coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for 3+ years.
Wildlife Yo-Yos (Fox, Lion) - product features:
|Material Type
|FSC Wood
|Eu Toys Safety Directive Language Warning
|English
|Eu Toys Safety Directive Age Specific Warning
|Not suitable for children under 36 months
|Eu Toys Safety Directive Non Age Specific Warning
|Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended
|Age Range Description
|3+ Years
