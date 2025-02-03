Wildlife Yo-Yos - Fox, Lion (Pk 2)

Nature-loving littlens can learn cool new tricks with these wooden Wildlife Yo-Yos, featuring a smooth action and adorable animal illustrations. The yo yos come as a pack of two, including friendly fox and lion designs.

Yo yos help kids develop fine and gross motor skills, hand-eye coordination, focus, and concentration. As they practise new tricks, children will also learn about the rewards that come from a little patience and perseverance!

Part of our budget-friendly pocket money toys range. Made from premium quality and sustainable FSC® Certified wood. Coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for 3+ years.

Wildlife Yo-Yos (Fox, Lion) - product features: