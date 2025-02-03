Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, HERO 12K Sensor, 12,000 DPI, Lightweight, 6 Programmable Buttons, 250h Battery Life, On-Board Memory

HERO Gaming Sensor: Next-gen HERO mouse sensor delivers up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice with exceptional accuracy and responsiveness thanks to 400 IPS precision and up to 12000 DPI sensitivity

LIGHTSPEED Wireless: Ultra-fast LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology gives you a lag-free gaming experience. The G305 wireless gaming mouse delivers incredible responsiveness and reliability with a super-fast 1ms report rate for competition-level performance

Ultra-Long Battery Life: The G305 wireless Logitech mouse boasts an incredible 250 hours of continuous gameplay on a single AA battery so you can play at peak performance without worrying about running out of power

Lightweight design: Thanks to an efficient mechanical design, the G305 gaming mouse weighs in at only 99 grams for high manoeuvrability

Portable Convenience: The durable, compact design with built-in USB receiver storage makes the G305 means you can take it with you.

NO WIRES. NO LIMITS: World’s NO.1 Best Selling Wireless Gaming Gear Brand - Based on independent aggregated sales data (FEB ‘19 - FEB’20) of Wireless Gaming Keyboard, Mice, & PC Headset in units