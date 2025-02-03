Royal Canin Veterinary Health Nutrition Feline Neutered Adult Maintenance 48 x 85g

Overview ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Maintenance ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Maintenance is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help maintain a healthy body mass in neutered cats. Lean body mass This formula has a high protein content to help support and maintain your cat's lean body mass. Digestive health ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Maintenance is formulated with prebiotics to help support healthy digestion. Urinary health This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount,'especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite. Features & Benefits Lean body mass - High protein content to help support maintenance of lean body mass. Digestive health - A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion. Urinary health - Supports a healthy urinary tract. Nutrition & Ingredients Composition Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts. Additives (per kg) Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 300 IU, Iron (3b103): 4 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.28 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.2 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1.1 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 11 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g. Analytical Constituents Protein: 10% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Moisture: 79%.

Pack size: 4.08kg

Ingredients

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

